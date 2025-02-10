Padres invite former Guardians hero to Spring Training

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The San Diego Padres are set to take a look at former Cleveland Guardians outfielder Oscar Gonzalez this spring.

Padres invite Oscar Gonzalez to audition in 2025

SB Nation’s Covering the Corner revealed insight into the Padres’ extended interest in Gonzalez, saying:

“Former Cleveland Guardian, Oscar Gonzalez was invited to spring training with the Padres on a non-roster invite. After his electric performance in 2022, Gonzalez struggled in the 2023 season with Cleveland. He spent most of the 2024 season in AAA for the Yankees system, before electing free agency and signing with the Padres this past November,” Covering the Corner published on Saturday morning.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Gonzalez could reclaim spark from storied 2022 outing

The 27-year-old hit 11 home runs and registered 43 RBIs in the 2022 campaign. Gonzalez came alive in the playoffs that year. He hit the second walk-off home run in Guardians franchise postseason history in the bottom of the 15th inning of Game 2 of their American League Wild Card series against the Tampa Bay Rays to advance them to the American League Division Series.

Though his .296 batting average from that regular season plummeted to .214 the next year, he has been a name of note on the open market throughout the offseason and will now get his shot in San Diego. The Padres will kick off their Spring Training in the Cactus League on Feb. 21, where the righty talent will vie for a solidified position with the National League powerhouse along with recent outfield signees in Jason Heyward and Connor Joe.