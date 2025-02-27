Padres GM addresses trade rumors surrounding ace

Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images

San Diego Padres general manager AJ Preller recently spoke on trade rumblings surrounding ace Dylan Cease.

Padres: AJ Preller open to trading Dylan Cease

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Per ClutchPoints’ Hayden Cilley (via Yardbarker), Padres general manager AJ Preller said this about the team entertaining interest from suitors on Cease:

“There’s always a lot of interest in a few of our players, it’s been consistent all offseason… We’re not scared of taking opportunities. From this offseason’s standpoint, it’s pretty consistent in terms of if we get the value we want for a certain player, we gotta listen to it,” Preller said.

“We’re gonna hold to our lines. There’s been trade periods where we’ve moved because we’ve gotten guys that we’ve liked, there’s been other times where we’ve traded really good prospects or we’ve acquired superstar players, but we’re not going to make a move just to make a move. I think the industry respects that, understands that, and that’s how the offseason played out.”

Padres may find difficulty trading Cease on expiring deal

Teams such as the New York Mets, Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox have expressed interest in Cease so far. The two-time All-MLB honoree carries tremendous value either for San Diego to retain or deal to another franchise. In 2024, the 29-year-old ranked No. 3 in the MLB with 224 strikeouts. He also earned a strong 4.2 WAR while sporting a 3.47 ERA.

The Padres have been open to moving Cease due to cost-saving measures. After the 2025 MLB season, the Georgia native could garner far more than the $13.75 million he’s set to earn this year. Thus, while he’ll be their frontliner to wage a World Series run, getting value back in return for him could also prove to be beneficial.