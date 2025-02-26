Padres superstar looking forward to healthier 2025 campaign

Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

San Diego Padres‘ franchise face Manny Machado is high on enjoying a healthier 2025 MLB season coming up.

Padres: Manny Machado speaks on injuries in 2024

Per MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell, Machado opened up on dealing with injuries last season and how he’s prepared to come out stronger this year:

“We all did our part,” Machado said, crediting the Padres’ training staff. “They all kept me healthy in there and able to go out and perform and be the best I possibly can. It was a fun year, man. I learned a lot from last season, dealing with injuries and dealing with not being 100%.”

Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

On touching his offseason preparation, Machado said:

“It was great, man,” Machado said. “Had my regular offseason routine — get ready, get strong and prepare for a long season. I wasn’t able to do that last year. So it was a fresh start.”

Padres need Machado on his A-Game more than ever

Without All-Star Jurickson Profar in the batting order, San Diego will need Machado to be his best self to compensate for that absence. The 32-year-old hit .275 at the plate with 29 home runs in 2024.

While his 105 RBIs were astounding, the six-time All-Star regaining full strength could likely lead to him hitting 30-plus homers, which he’s done seven times in his career. Despite dealing with a right elbow infirmity, Machado still logged 152 games last time out.

It’s great news for the Padres’ franchise that their standout third baseman has felt 100 percent into Spring Training. They will hope that Machado’s clean bill of health persists for as long as possible as they figure to vie for the World Series crown again next fall.