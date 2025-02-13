Browns linked to Giants’ draft bust as potential quarterback solution for 2025 season

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns hold the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft. They face uncertainty at the quarterback position with the controversial and highly-paid Deshaun Watson having suffered another rupture in his Achilles that could keep him sidelined for the 2025 season.

The Browns very well could invest that second-overall draft pick into the quarterback position. However, in a less-than-favorable quarterback draft class, the Browns might opt to go in a different direction, signing a free agent that can help them win immediately. ESPN recently linked the Browns to one former first-round pick that they could target this offseason.

Browns linked to Daniel Jones as free-agent target

According to ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi, the Browns could pass on a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft, instead option to sign a free-agent quarterback this offseason:

“The Browns could opt for a midtier free agent such as Daniel Jones or Justin Fields and pair him with a rookie quarterback in 2025,” Oyefusi reported.

Former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is an intriguing name mentioned by Oyefusi. The former 2019 first-round draft pick was benched and subsequently released mid-way through the 2024 season by the Giants despite landing a $160 million contract the offseason prior. Now a member of the Minnesota Vikings, Jones’s next destination could be Cleveland, Ohio.

Could the Browns sign Jones in free agency?

Jones signed on as a member of the Vikings after being released from the Giants mid-season. He spent the remainder of the season as the Vikings’ QB3, primarily contributing to their practice squad. However, in 2025, Jones will be seeking another opportunity to start, and he likely won’t get that chance in Minnesota.

He could view the Browns as a potential starting opportunity in free agency this offseason. His primary competition for the job would be Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Both Jameis Winston and Bailey Zappe are unrestricted free agents this offseason and could opt to sign elsewhere.

In 2024, Jones made 10 starts, throwing for 2,070 yards and having a lowly 8-7 TD-INT ratio before being benched and released. However, in his last fully healthy season in 2022, Jones was solid, throwing for 3,205 yards with a 15-5 TD-INT ratio, a league-best 1.1% interception rate, and an additional 708 yards and seven touchdowns rushing. He led the Giants to a playoff berth that season and won the NFC Wild Card Game.

Perhaps his struggles in the 2024 season were a result of Jones working his way back from an ACL injury that ended his 2023 season prematurely. If the Browns want to sign a quarterback to a one-year, prove-it deal this offseason, Jones would be a good candidate. Best case, Jones turns things around and exceeds expectations as a decent starter. Worst case, he proves to be a backup and contributes to the Browns in that role for a season.