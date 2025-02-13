Colts named top landing spot for Bengals’ linebacker on trade block

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Indianapolis Colts are seeking defensive upgrades this offseason as they aim to bounce back from a disappointing 8-9 season that saw them narrowly miss out on a playoff berth. The Colts’ defense has suffered some losses at linebacker in recent years with Bobby Okereke and Shaquille Leonard departing. This offseason, they could look to upgrade the position.

Bengals LB Germaine Pratt requests a trade

On Wednesday afternoon, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Cincinnati Bengals LB Germaine Pratt requested a trade. Pratt will now be among the top linebackers available to acquire this offseason. The Bengals’ team captain is coming off of a career year in 2024 that saw him rack up 143 combined tackles.

Could the Colts trade for Pratt this offseason?

Trading for Pratt would be an exciting way for the Colts to supercharge their front seven. The 28-year-old linebacker is playing the best football of his career. In addition to his career-high 143 combined tackles, Pratt also added five tackles for loss, six pass defenses, and two interceptions to his stat line last season.

Credit: Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Justin Melo of The Draft Network recently named the Colts an ideal landing spot for Pratt if he gets traded this offseason:

“The Indianapolis Colts will immediately become a potential landing spot,” Melo explained. “To date, Pratt has played his entire six-year career under Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. The Bengals parted ways with Anarumo earlier this offseason, and he quickly became Shane Steichen’s new DC in Indianapolis. That familiarity should help.

“E.J. Speed is among the Colts’ unrestricted free agents. Speed was a workhorse for Gus Bradley’s defense last season, playing more than 87% of the available defensive snaps. A couple of backup linebackers are also scheduled for free agency. Pratt could be viewed as a potential replacement in the starting lineup.”

With the Colts set to lose another linebacker in free agency this offseason, and with Lou Anarumo joining their staff as defensive coordinator, Pratt makes too much sense for Indianapolis. The price tag might be costly considering the quality of the player. However, Pratt is entering the final year of his contract and only has a cap hit of $7.9 million in 2025, making him an affordable acquisition.