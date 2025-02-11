Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes vouches for star tight end to continue playing amidst retirement rumors

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs could see a massive shakeup next season. The future of superstar tight end Travis Kelce is in question following their Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and retirement is a real possibility for the Hall of Fame-bound tight end.

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes says Travis Kelce “has a lot of football left in him”

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took the time to praise Kelce and while he wants him to keep playing in 2025, he acknowledged that it is a decision that Kelce himself has to make:

“I’ll let Travis make that decision on his own, man,” Mahomes told reporters (h/t Bleacher Report’s Andrew Peters). “He’s given so much to this team and to the NFL and been such a joy, not only for me to work with but for people to watch. He knows he still has a lot of football left in him. You can see it. He always makes plays in the biggest moments. But it’s if he wants to put in that grind, to go out there and play 20 games to get to the Super Bowl. He’s done enough to be a gold jacket guy and a first-ballot Hall of Famer. I know he still has a love for the game. He’ll get to spend some time with his family and make that decision on his own.”

Kelce and the Chiefs were stunned in their Super Bowl defeat that saw them have one of their worst offensive performances in recent years. Kelce recorded just 39 receiving yards and caught only four passes on six targets as Kansas City was unable to complete the three-peat.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kelce has already cemented a Hall of Fame career

Kelce, who turns 36 next season, has had an illustrious 12-year NFL career that includes four All-Pro selections, 10 Pro Bowl selections, and three Super Bowl victories. This past season, he was impactful despite a slight drop-off from his usual production, as he recorded 97 catches for 823 yards and three touchdowns.

Kelce has done more than enough to cement his case for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and while he still seems to have plenty left in the tank to continue that Hall of Fame career, his decision could have a major ripple effect on the Chiefs moving forward. Kansas City was depleted of receiving depth this past season, and while Mahomes and the Chiefs’ defense got them back to the Super Bowl, it is clear that Kelce would be tough to replace if he were to call it a career.

Ultimately, his decision may not come for some time, and the Chiefs will patiently wait to see if he wants to give it another go or officially hang it up.