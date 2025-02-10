Cowboys reportedly considering shocking trade of superstar pass rusher this offseason

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys have a lot of tough decisions to make this offseason. After a disappointing season in which they posted a 7-10 record and finished third in the NFC East, Dallas has already begun making big changes by letting go of Mike McCarthy and hiring Brian Schoettenheimer as head coach.

The Cowboys have a tough decision to make about Micah Parsons’ future

The next situation to focus on is that of star edge rusher Micah Parsons. The 25-year-old has long established himself as one of the top players at his position, and he is due for a massive payday. He has a $24 million fifth-year team option for 2025 before he is set to hit the open market in 2026, where he is bound to become one of the highest-paid players in the NFL.

However, the Cowboys will work hard to keep him from ever hitting the open market. But a recent report indicates that, amidst Dallas’s salary cap struggles, getting a deal finalized will be easier said that done, and as a result, they could look to trade Parsons.

Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero said that questions have been raised regarding Parson’s future with the team moving forward.

“Sources say the long-term futures of Micah Parsons and Maxx Crosby with their current teams is also up in the air as massive contract extensions loom and new coaching staffs take over with the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders, respectively,” Rapoport and Pelissero wrote.

The Cowboys have already committed a lot of money to quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and the in-house hiring of Schottenheimer is a big indication of where Dallas is heading financially. Thus, Parsons and the Cowboys will negotiate an extension before he hits free agency, and if no deal is reached, he will immediately become the most sought-after edge rusher in the open market.

The Cowboys could get a haul for Parsons in a trade

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Furthermore, the idea of trading Parsons this offseason is not forlorn. Given his age and elite skill set, he would come with a hefty price tag in any proposed trade, and the Cowboys could get the necessary draft capital along with other assets to help them address their biggest needs.

Parsons, 25, has been a star since he first came into the league back in 2021. He has made the Pro Bowl in all four seasons of his career and finished as the runner-up to the Defensive Player of The Year Award twice. This past season, he recorded 12 sacks and 43 tackles (12 for a loss) along with 23 quarterback hits in 13 games played.

Whenever he signs his newest contract, it is sure to be one of the highest-paid out of any player, and even has the potential to make Parsons the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league. For Dallas, however, they will have to decide if he is worth a significant financial commitment after it is made clear that the team still has a lot of work to do.