Giants ‘lied’ to superstar defender who ended being drafted by the Cowboys

The 2021 NFL Draft will haunt the New York Giants for years to come. Sitting at the 11th overall pick, they had a golden opportunity to select Micah Parsons, a generational defensive talent who has become the backbone of the Dallas Cowboys’ defense.

Instead, they opted to trade back with the Chicago Bears, allowing their division rivals to scoop up Parsons while they settled for Kadarius Toney.

What Could Have Been

Parsons, a relentless pass-rusher and all-around defensive menace, has become one of the league’s best defenders. Year after year, he racks up double-digit sack totals and plays a critical role in the Cowboys’ defensive success. The Giants, on the other hand, wound up with Toney, an explosive but inconsistent receiver who was shipped off to the Kansas City Chiefs just a year and a half later.

Toney has struggled to stay healthy and, even when on the field, hasn’t been able to make a consistent impact. Meanwhile, Parsons is a Defensive Player of the Year candidate every season, making life miserable for opposing quarterbacks—especially the Giants’.

A Personal Vendetta

Parsons has never forgotten what happened on draft night, and he made it clear in a recent interview with CBS Sports that the Giants led him to believe they were going to pick him if he was available at 11.

“[The Giants] lied to me… people don’t know this… they told me, if I fell to 11 that they was gonna pick me,” Parsons said. “That’s why I punish the Giants every time.”

That extra motivation has been evident every time Parsons steps onto the field against the Giants. He’s been a nightmare for their offensive line, consistently disrupting their game plan and sacking their quarterbacks with ease.

A Franchise-Altering Mistake

Passing on a player of Parsons’ caliber is the kind of mistake that sets a franchise back for years. The Giants dropped $141 million on Brian Burns this past offseason when they could’ve had Parsons on a rookie contract all this time.

This isn’t just a case of missing out on a great player; it’s a decision that continues to haunt them every time they face Dallas. And with Parsons still just 25 years old, the Giants will be paying for that draft-day mistake for a long time.