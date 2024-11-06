Yankees undecided on controversial manager’s future, considering extension

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

A few winters ago, the New York Yankees extended manager Aaron Boone through the 2024 campaign. That pact also contained a club option for 2025, in case the Yanks wanted to extend the working relationship an extra year.

The Yankees, per general manager Brian Cashman, have to make a decision on whether to pick up Boone’s option within the first 10 days after the end of the Fall Classic.

Since the Series finished on October 30, Tuesday marks the sixth day of that window. The Yankees still have a couple of days to maneuver. Cashman did say that there is no decision yet, but he is considering all options. Yes, that includes an extension.

The Yankees are considering all options with Boone

“Cashman said the Yankees’ deadline on Aaron Boone’s option was 10 days after the World Series. No decision made yet. Called Boone a “great manager,” didn’t rule out the possibility of an extension rather than just picking up the 2025 option,” The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty wrote on X.

Boone, for the first time, took the Yankees Tom the World Series after winning postseason matchups against the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Guardians. He also won 94 regular season games, the most in the American League.

Besides a couple of egregious decisions, Boone actually managed his bullpen effectively in October, and players have shown time and time again that they love and respect him. He is known as a players’ manager.

His Yankees did play undisciplined, sloppy baseball in the World Series, but it’s hard to see them not bringing Boone back after his leadership yielded a World Series berth, an instance the Yankees hadn’t reached in the last 15 years. No, they couldn’t win, but the World Series was closer than the scoreboard looked.

Whether it is just picking up the option or via an extension, the Yankees are likely to keep Boone as the leader of the dugout.