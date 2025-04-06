Yankees lose relief pitcher who opts for free agency

The Yankees made a minor but notable move this weekend, officially losing veteran right-hander Adam Ottavino to free agency after he declined an outright assignment to Triple-A. Instead of sticking around as a depth piece in Scranton, Ottavino will test the open market in hopes of landing a big-league gig elsewhere.

A Short-Term Stint in the Bronx

Ottavino’s return to the Bronx was brief, but not without value. The 39-year-old was signed just days ago to provide temporary depth while closer Devin Williams was placed on paternity leave. He appeared in two game, tossing 1.1 scoreless innings and allowing just one hit with two walks and two strikeouts.

Those two outing were clean and effective, and frankly, exactly what the Yankees were hoping for in a quick plug-and-play relief option. Ottavino still showcased decent command and a sharp slider—just not enough of a long-term role to justify keeping him on the active roster once Williams returned.

Yankees Could Circle Back

Even with his age, Ottavino still brings a veteran presence and a deceptive mix that can get outs in short spurts. His slider continues to be a weapon, and he managed a 3.21 ERA over 61.2 innings with the Mets in 2023, which shows he can still perform if the situation is right.

If the Yankees run into bullpen injuries later this year—which, given the way things are trending, feels more like a “when” than an “if”—they could reach back out to Ottavino as a familiar and cost-efficient option.

For now, he’ll hit the market looking for another crack at sticking in the big leagues, while the Yankees continue to juggle an already shaky bullpen in the early stages of the 2025 campaign.