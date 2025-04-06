Yankees’ Austin Wells just did the most Austin Wells things ever

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

When you think of ballplayers developing scouting reports, it’s usually on pitchers, not burritos.

But Yankees catcher Austin Wells is breaking that mold with his newest off-field project: a dedicated Instagram account called “wells.ranked.burritos,” where he rates breakfast burritos at every ballpark he visits this season.

It’s the most Austin Wells thing imaginable—offbeat, enthusiastic, and weirdly meticulous.

The Birth of a Burrito Connoisseur

The account started as a casual bit between Wells and some teammates, but it’s already become a full-blown food series. Wells has turned his love of burritos into content, snapping photos, taking notes, and handing out numerical ratings on tortilla texture, egg distribution, and overall vibes.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

What began as a niche interest is now a public service for hungry fans everywhere.

“Now it’s not a small thing anymore,” Wells joked. “Now I feel pressure to post. There’s no going back.”

The Perfect Bite, According to Austin Wells

So, what does a five-star burrito look like to the Yankees’ catcher?

“I really love a chorizo burrito,” he said, via the New York Post. “A little crisp on the tortilla, a lot of eggs. Kind of simple, but good flavor.”

Wells isn’t asking for anything fancy—just quality ingredients and a good sear on the outside. It’s the baseball player equivalent of knowing how to frame a pitch: do the little things right, and the whole thing sings.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

A Window Into Wells’ Personality

Wells’ burrito blog might seem like a small side hobby, but it says a lot about who he is. He brings the same curiosity and focus to his off-field quirks that he brings to the game—whether it’s calling a sharp game behind the plate or refining his plate discipline.

He’s already proven this year that he can mash at the plate and hold his own defensively, but now he’s also giving fans a reason to smile on social media.

And hey, if he ever slumps, at least the burritos won’t.





