Yankees’ could lose free agent infielder to AL West contender

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Yankees have flirted with the idea of trading Gleyber Torres over the past few seasons but ultimately allowed him to play out the rest of his arbitration years in pinstripes. Torres showcased a notable turnaround during the second half of the 2024 season after a sluggish start before the All-Star break.

A Tale of Two Seasons

Torres finished the year with a slash line of .257/.330/.378, adding 15 homers, 63 RBIs, and posting a 104 wRC+. While he proved to be an above-average hitter, his defense at second base left much to be desired. Despite his volatility throughout the season, he became a crucial contributor during the Yankees’ playoff run.

Uncertain Future with the Yankees

General manager Brian Cashman didn’t seem particularly optimistic about extending Torres during the upcoming off-season, pointing to several contingency plans within the organization. Torres is expected to seek a substantial raise, possibly landing in the $18 million per season range after earning $14.2 million in 2024, his final arbitration year.

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

“I’m not gonna dissect what he’s good at and not as good at. Obviously he’ll have a lot of conversations with a lot of teams that have a need in that area and that might include us, who knows. But appreciate his efforts while he was here,” Cashman told reporters on Tuesday.

Cashman specifically highlighted in-house prospect Caleb Durbin as a potential replacement. Durbin has been turning heads in the Arizona Fall League and delivered an impressive performance with the Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate last season.

A New Destination for Torres?

It appears likely that Torres will test the open market, and one potential landing spot is the Seattle Mariners. The Mariners, a rival American League West contender, are seeking help at second base and need offensive firepower. Torres’ experience and winning pedigree, fresh off a World Series appearance with the Yankees, make him an appealing option for Seattle.

The Soto Sweepstakes

While Torres’ fate remains uncertain, the Yankees are primarily focused on locking down superstar Juan Soto with a long-term contract extension. The New York Mets are expected to be serious competitors in the race for Soto, which could impact the Yankees’ spending strategy. Until Soto’s future is resolved, don’t expect the Yankees to make aggressive off-season moves.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Balancing Youth and Experience

The Yankees’ strategy involves balancing their pursuit of established stars with the emergence of young talent. Jasson Dominguez is poised to step into a prominent role in left field, and Durbin could potentially fill the void at second base. The Yankees also have pre-arbitration talent, such as Anthony Volpe, Austin Wells, and Luis Gil, who are expected to play key roles in the coming years.

Ultimately, the Yankees’ off-season hinges on the Soto negotiations, with Torres’ future likely determined by how the team’s financial priorities unfold.