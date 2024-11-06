Yankees eyeing star rookie outfielder as new starter

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Yankees have a busy off-season ahead, focused primarily on extending superstar slugger Juan Soto while addressing other roster needs. One of the biggest tasks on their agenda is finding a replacement for Alex Verdugo in left field.

Evaluating Verdugo’s Departure

Verdugo, 28, struggled during the past season after being acquired from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for several pitching prospects.

Across 149 regular-season games, he posted a disappointing .233/.291/.356 slash line, hitting 13 homers and driving in 61 RBIs. His 83 wRC+ indicates he was 17% below the league-average hitter, underperforming offensively. While he remained a solid defensive player, the Yankees expected more from Verdugo at the plate, a deficiency they hope to remedy moving forward.

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Jasson Dominguez’s Opportunity in Left Field

Barring any moves to bring in a veteran outfielder, the Yankees are expected to give star rookie Jasson Dominguez a chance to take over in left field. Dominguez could potentially transition to right field if Soto leaves in free agency, which would create another void in the outfield that needs to be filled.

On Tuesday, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman spoke about Dominguez’s potential role in the upcoming season. Cashman suggested that Dominguez is in a strong position to earn a starting spot, having gained valuable playoff experience.

“We’re gonna see what’s in front of us. [Dominguez] is in position to potentially take a spot, then compare that to what else is available to us too,” Cashman said.

Dominguez’s Path to a Starting Role

Dominguez appeared in 18 MLB games this past season, hitting .179/.313/.304 with two home runs, four RBIs, and five stolen bases. While his initial showing was modest, the Yankees are optimistic about his future. Projections for the upcoming season have Dominguez batting .249/.326/.417 with 20 home runs, 66 RBIs, and an impressive 112 wRC+. This level of production would surpass Verdugo’s performance, even if Dominguez’s defense remains a work in progress early in his career.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Yankees Can Build a Powerful Outfield Trio

If all goes as planned, the Yankees could feature a formidable outfield trio of Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, and Jasson Dominguez. This group would rank among the most powerful in the league, providing exceptional offensive potential. The transition to youth, represented by Dominguez’s ascension, aligns with the Yankees’ need to manage costs effectively. This strategy is especially crucial if they hope to lock in Soto with a long-term contract that could exceed $600 million.

The Yankees are keen on maintaining their competitive edge, and their off-season decisions will shape the team’s outlook for years to come. Balancing star talent with emerging youth could be the key to sustained success and another championship pursuit.