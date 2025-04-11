Yankees’ struggling pitcher implodes—doesn’t make it through first inning

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

After a day off and a chance to reset, the Yankees were hoping to come out sharp Friday night in the Bronx against the San Francisco Giants. Instead, they faceplanted.

The Bombers fell behind early in the opener of a three-game series in ugly fashion, thanks in large part to a disastrous outing from Marcus Stroman — one that might force the front office to start rethinking his spot in the rotation.

Stroman Melts Down in Record Time

It was Stroman’s third start of the season, but it barely got off the ground. The veteran right-hander recorded just two outs before being yanked, allowing five earned runs on four hits and three walks. He struck out one batter and threw 46 pitches — only half of them for strikes.

His ERA ballooned to 11.57 in the process.

This isn’t just a bad night — it’s becoming a trend. Stroman entered the game with a 7.27 ERA, and nothing about his performance suggested he’s trending in the right direction. His velocity is at a career low, dipping under 90 mph for the first time, and his strikeout rate is the lowest he’s ever posted.

He’s not missing bats. He’s not inducing weak contact. He’s simply not competitive right now.

The Clock Is Ticking on Stroman’s Role

At this point, the Yankees may need to make a tough call. They can’t afford to keep sending Stroman out every fifth day if he’s a guaranteed early hook. It taxes the bullpen, drains momentum, and flat-out gives away games.

There’s also a contract complication lurking in the background.

Stroman holds a player option for 2026 if he hits 140 innings this year — a scenario the Yankees almost certainly want to avoid. If he’s not eating innings and he’s actively hurting the team, there’s no reason to let him get anywhere near that threshold.

The front office might be better off cutting bait sooner rather than later, even if the alternative is a league-average arm who can give them five or six innings without imploding. Right now, that would be a significant upgrade.

Giants Take Advantage Early

To the Giants’ credit, they didn’t miss their opportunity. Their lineup, red-hot to start the season, jumped all over Stroman early and didn’t let up. By the time Aaron Boone made the call to the bullpen, the game was already feeling like a loss.

The Yankees have had their share of rotation issues early this year, and this performance only magnifies how urgent it is to find stability. If Stroman’s next outing looks anything like this one, it might end up being his last in pinstripes.