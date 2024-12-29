Yankees still have to eat $30 million on rapidly declining infielder

Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

The Yankees still owe DJ LeMahieu $30 million from the six-year, $90 million deal they signed him to before the 2021 season. While the contract initially appeared to be a smart investment, it has now become a significant obstacle for a team looking to maintain a championship-caliber roster. LeMahieu’s rapid decline in recent seasons, exacerbated by injuries, has turned him from a cornerstone player to a potential liability.

A Sharp Decline in Performance

LeMahieu’s production has fallen off dramatically over the past few seasons. In 2024, the 36-year-old appeared in just 67 games, slashing an abysmal .204/.269/.259 with only two home runs and 26 runs batted in. His 52 wRC+ was among the worst in the league, signaling a severe decline in his offensive capabilities. While his defense remains solid—particularly at third base, where range is less critical—his overall value to the team has diminished significantly.

Injury Concerns Take Their Toll

Recurring injuries have played a major role in LeMahieu’s struggles. Over the past two seasons, he has battled various health issues that have limited his ability to stay on the field and perform at a high level. In 2023, he managed a more respectable slash line of .243/.327/.390 with 14 home runs and 44 runs batted in, but his inability to replicate that performance in 2024 raises concerns about whether he can rebound at his age.

The Yankees’ decision to keep LeMahieu on the roster may hinge on his ability to stay healthy, but his declining durability makes it increasingly difficult to justify his $15 million annual salary — not that the Yankees have a choice but to pay it.

Cabrera’s Emergence Highlights LeMahieu’s Decline

Oswaldo Cabrera’s emergence as the Yankees’ super-utility player further underscores the diminishing role of LeMahieu. In 2024, Cabrera appeared in 109 games, slashing .247/.296/.365 with 8 home runs and 36 runs batted in. While his offensive output was not stellar, his versatility and defensive capabilities make him a more cost-effective and reliable option for filling various roles across the infield and outfield.

Cabrera’s ability to handle multiple positions effectively has made LeMahieu increasingly redundant. The Yankees now view Cabrera as their long-term utility man, a role LeMahieu once held during his peak years. With Cabrera offering similar defensive flexibility at a fraction of the cost, the Yankees may be forced to reconsider LeMahieu’s place on the roster.

Let’s be real: the Yankees can probably use the 40-man roster spot more effectively, but paying another player to leave isn’t in the front office’s plans. The problem is they lost a key offensive contribution in Gleyber Torres and desperately need to make an infield upgrade.