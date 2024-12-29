Yankees playing dangerous game at key infield spot

Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees have left themselves in a precarious position at one of the most critical infield spots: second base (or third base if they move Jazz over).

After letting Gleyber Torres sign a one-year, $15 million deal with the Detroit Tigers, the Yankees now find themselves relying on a patchwork solution for a position that demands reliability. With DJ LeMahieu, Oswald Peraza, and Oswaldo Cabrera as the only viable in-house options, the team appears to be taking a significant risk heading into the 2025 season.

LeMahieu: A Solid but Aging Option

DJ LeMahieu remains on the roster as a veteran presence, but at 36 years old, his best days are behind him. In 2024, he played 67 games, slashing .204/.269/.259 with two home runs and 26 runs batted in. His offensive production, represented by a 52 wRC+, fell off a cliff and doesn’t seem to be rebounding anytime soon. His defensive metrics are still strong, notably at third base, where he doesn’t need as much range. LeMahieu can still contribute as a utility player, but relying on him as the everyday infielder may not yield the results the Yankees need to contend.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Cabrera’s Versatility Comes at a Cost

Oswaldo Cabrera is another option to consider, but his limited experience and inconsistent production make him a risky choice. In 109 games in 2024, Cabrera hit .247/.296/.365 with 8 home runs and 36 runs batted in, posting a wRC+ of 88. While he offers defensive versatility and can play multiple positions, Cabrera’s offensive output is a concern. His bat simply does not profile as an everyday solution for a team with championship aspirations.

He’s the Yankees’ long-term super-utility man, making LeMahieu obsolete.

Peraza Could Get a Shot

The Yankees could also give Oswald Peraza a chance to win the starting job. However, promoting a prospect with minimal experience at the major league level is far from an ideal move for a team aiming to compete for a title. Peraza has shown flashes of potential, but his unproven status makes him more of a gamble than a sure thing. Betting on development over proven talent might cost the Yankees dearly in a competitive American League.

Peraza’s lack of offensive firepower limits his contributions immensely, and while he’s a strong defender, most of his action has come at shortstop, where the Yankees already have Anthony Volpe. He could lock down second base but represents a major hole in the lineup.

Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Free Agency Unlikely Due to Financial Constraints

With the Yankees already exceeding the $301 million luxury tax threshold, the team is unlikely to dip further into free agency for a big-ticket second baseman. The financial burden of signing a marquee free agent would come with heavy tax penalties, leaving the trade market as the more feasible option for addressing their needs.

Trade Market Offers Hope

A trade could provide the Yankees with a viable solution at second base while allowing them to stay within their financial constraints. Packaging a deal involving prospects or surplus roster players could bring back a controllable, cost-effective infielder. The Yankees must act decisively, as they cannot afford to enter the season with uncertainty at such a critical position.

By relying on internal options like LeMahieu and Cabrera, the Yankees are walking a fine line between frugality and competitiveness. Without a reliable infielder, the team risks weakening its infield and, by extension, its overall chances of success in 2025. The front office has work to do, but they have plenty of time to find a solution.