Yankees Spring Training Nuggets: Injured pitchers, lead-off solutions, Dominguez’s defense

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Spring training is always filled with optimism, but for the Yankees, it’s also presenting a few early challenges. From injuries impacting the pitching staff to ongoing battles for key roles in the lineup, the team is already facing some crucial decisions. Here’s a deeper look at some of the biggest storylines unfolding in Yankees camp.

Pitching Injuries Begin to Pile Up

Spring training is supposed to be a time for pitchers to build up arm strength, but for the Yankees, it’s already led to a couple of setbacks.

Luis Gil’s Shoulder Issue Raises Red Flags

Luis Gil, the reigning AL Rookie of the Year, was expected to be a key piece in the rotation again in 2025. However, after feeling shoulder discomfort during a bullpen session last week, his availability for the start of the season is now in doubt. Manager Aaron Boone suggested Gil might be out for quite some time, as he’ll need to shut down his throwing program before ramping back up again.

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

This is a major blow to the Yankees, as Gil was coming off a breakout campaign in which he posted a 3.50 ERA over 151.2 innings with 10.15 strikeouts per nine. The bigger concern, however, is his injury history—having already undergone two elbow surgeries.

The Yankees reportedly had opportunities to trade Gil this offseason, but they opted to hold onto him, banking on his long-term upside. That decision now looks risky.

J.T. Brubaker’s Unfortunate Spring

In another frustrating setback, right-hander J.T. Brubaker suffered three fractured ribs while trying to dodge a comebacker last Friday. Brubaker, who last pitched in the majors in 2022 with the Pirates, was hoping to fight for a bullpen role after missing last season recovering from Tommy John surgery. Now, he’ll be out for at least a few weeks, making his path to the big leagues even tougher.

Marcus Stroman’s Role Just Became More Important

With Gil’s absence, veteran right-hander Marcus Stroman just became a far more critical piece of the rotation. The Yankees have been trying to move Stroman all offseason, but with Gil on the shelf, they might have to lean on him to soak up innings. Stroman struggled last year, posting a 4.31 ERA with a career-low 6.58 strikeouts per nine, but he has the experience to provide stability—at least until Gil returns.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Jazz Chisholm Emerging as the Yankees’ Leadoff Option

The Yankees have been searching for a long-term answer at the leadoff spot, and early indications are that Jazz Chisholm might be the answer.

Chisholm, who was acquired last summer, has been Boone’s go-to option at the top of the lineup this spring. It’s a role he’s comfortable with, having logged 238 at-bats in the leadoff spot with the Marlins last year, hitting .244/.317/.408. His speed and ability to create chaos on the basepaths make him an appealing fit, and his power could add another layer of danger at the top of the lineup.

Last year, after arriving in New York, Chisholm saw a significant boost in production, hitting .273/.325/.500 over 46 games with 11 homers and 18 stolen bases. If he can maintain that kind of output over a full season, the Yankees may have found their sparkplug at the top of the order.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

With limited alternatives—Jasson Dominguez has also been floated as an option, but he may be better suited for the middle of the lineup—it seems like Chisholm has the inside track for the role.

Jasson Dominguez Struggling in Left Field

The Yankees are fully committing to Jasson Dominguez in left field, but so far, it’s been an adventure.

Dominguez, who has the tools to be a plus defender, has made multiple mistakes this spring, including losing a ball in the sun, taking a poor angle to a deep fly ball, and, most recently, dropping a catchable ball against the Phillies.

Last season, in just 140 innings in the outfield, he posted -2 defensive runs saved and -3 outs above average, which doesn’t inspire much confidence. While Boone continues to defend Dominguez’s upside, it’s clear that he’s going through growing pains at the position.

If Dominguez doesn’t improve quickly, the Yankees might have to consider a defensive realignment. One possibility would be shifting him to right field, moving Aaron Judge back to center, and putting Cody Bellinger in left. While that isn’t an ideal solution, it would at least mitigate some of the defensive concerns.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

What’s Next?

With spring training in full swing, the Yankees have a lot to sort out before Opening Day. The pitching staff will need to find ways to cover for the losses of Gil and Brubaker, the leadoff spot is still being solidified, and Dominguez’s defensive development remains a key storyline.

The good news? There’s still time to work through these issues. The bad news? The Yankees are running out of room for error, especially with their championship aspirations on the line.