Did Yankees make a mistake not trading AL Rookie of the Year pitcher?

The Yankees may have miscalculated when they decided to hold onto 2024 AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil. The 26-year-old right-hander had a breakout season, tossing a career-high 151.2 innings with a 3.50 ERA, striking out hitters at an elite clip of 10.15 per nine innings. But for all his upside, there was always a flashing warning sign—his durability.

Gil has already undergone two elbow surgeries in his young career, and now, after removing himself from a bullpen session on Friday with shoulder discomfort, it appears the Yankees’ worst fear has arrived. Manager Aaron Boone hinted that Gil could miss significant time, needing to restart his ramp-up process once his shoulder is fully evaluated.

The Trade That Never Happened

The Yankees reportedly had the chance to package Gil with other prospects in a deal for Houston Astros star outfielder Kyle Tucker. General manager Brian Cashman ultimately passed, unwilling to part with more assets for a player on an expiring contract—especially after watching Juan Soto walk away in free agency just a year after making a blockbuster trade for him.

It’s understandable why the Yankees hesitated. Tucker will be one of the most sought-after free agents in 2026, and there was no guarantee he would sign a long-term deal in the Bronx. But with Gil’s lengthy injury history, the possibility of trading him when his value was at its peak may have been the right move in hindsight.

Gil’s Elite Arsenal—When Healthy

The Yankees didn’t trade Gil because they believe in his upside. He has the makings of a frontline starter, featuring a high-octane four-seam fastball, a wipeout slider, and an effective changeup. His fastball held opponents to a .205 batting average last season, with a 28.5% whiff rate. His slider was even better, generating a .171 average against, while his changeup limited hitters to just .179.

The biggest issue was command. His four-seamer could be erratic at times, leading to too many free passes. But if he ever refined his control, Gil had all the makings of a superstar. That’s why the Yankees held onto him, believing he could be a cost-controlled ace in a rotation that already features high-priced arms like Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, and Carlos Rodón.

Living With the Risk

By choosing not to move Gil at his highest trade value, the Yankees knowingly accepted the risk that came with his medical history.

Now, with another injury setback looming, the team may have to live with the consequences of that decision. Whether he returns this season or faces another prolonged absence, the Yankees may regret not striking a deal when they had the chance.