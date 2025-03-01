Yankees might have a new leadoff hitter in mind for Opening Day

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

The Yankees seem to be seriously considering a new leadoff hitter, with Jazz Chisholm once again getting the nod at the top of the order for Saturday afternoon’s game against the Houston Astros. Manager Aaron Boone has been testing Chisholm in this role throughout spring training, and it’s starting to feel less like an experiment and more like a legitimate plan.

Jazz Knows the Role Well

Chisholm isn’t unfamiliar with leading off. He spent 238 at-bats in the leadoff spot with the Miami Marlins last season, hitting .244/.317/.408. While those numbers weren’t groundbreaking, they do suggest he’s comfortable at the top of the order, and his style of play gives him some intriguing upside in that role.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Jazz himself is on board with the idea, explaining that he prefers getting the first look at pitchers because they tend to attack the strike zone early, making it easier to be aggressive. That could work in his favor, given his ability to barrel the ball and his natural power. Boone might be eyeing that potential as a way to turn the first at-bat of the game into an immediate scoring opportunity rather than just a table-setting role.

“I love being in front of the lineup for sure. Who doesn’t want to get more at-bats?’’ Chisholm said, emphasizing his preference for leading off.

Speed and Power Make Him a Dangerous Option

One of the biggest advantages Chisholm brings to the leadoff role is his combination of speed and power. Once he’s on base, he’s a problem for opposing pitchers. He stole 18 bases in just 46 games with the Yankees last year and has legitimate 30+ stolen base potential over a full season. That level of disruption on the basepaths could be a game-changer, especially with sluggers like Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger hitting behind him.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

His offensive numbers saw a huge jump after he arrived in the Bronx. In those 46 games with the Yankees, he slashed .273/.325/.500, adding 11 home runs and 23 RBIs. That’s a significant improvement from his time in Miami, where he struggled with consistency. If he can maintain that kind of production over a full season, he’s looking at a career-best campaign.

Projections Suggest a Big Year

Steamer projections are bullish on Chisholm’s power, predicting a career-high 29 homers with 78 RBIs, 37 stolen bases, and a 115 wRC+. That’s well above league average and exactly the kind of production the Yankees need from their leadoff man.

The key to his success in this role will be improving his on-base percentage. If he can push his OBP up a few points, the Yankees may have found themselves a true dual-threat at the top of the order.

Are There Other Options?

The Yankees don’t have many other natural fits for the leadoff role, but they could also consider Jasson Dominguez. The 21-year-old has the power and speed combination to be a dynamic presence at the top of the lineup, but Boone may prefer to keep him in the heart of the order to drive in runs rather than set the table.

For now, it seems like Jazz Chisholm has the inside track, and if he continues producing this spring, the Yankees may be rolling into Opening Day with a new leadoff hitter.