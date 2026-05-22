Sponichi Annex had an interesting article out of Japan yesterday, as they reported that the New York Yankees were among teams who had sent scouts to watch infielder Teruaki Sato.

The left-handed hitter has been one of the top sluggers in all of Japan with a .737 SLG% on the 2026 season so far, mashing 12 home runs as he’s displayed freakish top-end power.

Generating exit velocities that exceed 117 MPH, we’ve seen Sato generate damage contact in the air to all parts of the field with a watchful eye that could translate into a no. 3-4 hitter in an MLB lineup.

With how cloudy the future of the Yankees’ infield looks right now, Sato could be an excellent addition to the long-term core, but other MLB teams are eyeing him as well ahead of his free agency this winter.

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Can the Yankees Land Teruaki Sato This Winter?

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Teruaki Soto is in his age-27 season and is a 3B/RF who has some experience at second base and left field, but hassn’t played either position much at the professional level.

A solid athlete with a strong frame at 6’1, Sato possesses excellent power that allows him to club the ball out of the yard consistently to all parts of the field.

He has very quiet mechanics with a small toe tap before unleashing a quick and powerful swing that led to a 40 HR season in 2025, the most he’s hit in his career up to this point.

Similar to Munetaka Murakami, Sato possesses some swing-and-miss concerns that could turn teams off of signing him, but the power upside and viability at a position like third base are intruiging.

The New York Yankees were among teams who sent scouts to try and see 3B Teruaki Sato, per Sponichi Annex.



He hit 40 HRs last season and is hitting .372 to start the 2026 season.



Sato is set to hit free agency this upcoming winter. pic.twitter.com/DDw98Og9J3 — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) May 22, 2026

There’s a lot of power in his swing and some teams might be able to cut down the swing and miss with the additional biomechanical resources that are stateside due to the financial advantages that Major League Baseball has.

He is likely a 45-50 OFP player if he were to be graded as a prospect with the upside to become a strong-side platoon at third base that can hit 20-30 HRs a season.

Some of the left tail outcomes could be pretty ugly due to the poor in-zone contact rates, but it comes down to what these teams view him as moving forward and how he can fit into their developmental plays.

Teruaki Sato is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2026 season where the Hanshin Tigers will not be able to veto his ability to come stateside if he chooses to do so.