Yankees Spring Training Nuggets: Goldy and Schmidt injuries, a new DH and backup catcher

The Yankees have been dealing with one injury after another in their rotation, but they finally got a bit of relief on Monday. Clarke Schmidt, who was dealing with shoulder soreness, threw a bullpen session and came out of it feeling “great,” according to Jack Curry of the YES Network.

Shoulder issues are always a red flag for pitchers, especially one like Schmidt, who has dealt with injuries in the past. The Yankees are being extra cautious, knowing they can’t afford to lose another starter with Gerrit Cole already out for the season and Luis Gil expected to miss at least three months.

While Schmidt’s timeline for his first start may be pushed back slightly, this is the best-case scenario — he indicated that his start date of April 6 shouldn’t be impacted. If he had felt discomfort or needed imaging, the Yankees would have been forced to scramble for yet another rotation replacement. Instead, they’re optimistic that he’ll be ready to go once the season begins.

Ben Rice Continues to Shine at the Plate

If there’s one player making the most of his opportunities this spring, it’s Ben Rice. The 26-year-old has been on fire lately, proving he might be the best option to fill the Yankees’ designated hitter role while Giancarlo Stanton recovers.

On Monday against the Blue Jays, Rice had another big game, picking up two hits, including a solo home run to dead center in the seventh inning. The blast traveled 415 feet, and it was yet another sign that his added muscle this offseason is paying off.

Over the past few weeks, Rice has turned his numbers around in a big way. He’s now slashing .279/.340/.558 this spring, showcasing power and a solid approach at the plate. His ability to make hard contact and drive the ball with authority has made him a frontrunner to get regular at-bats as the Yankees try to fill Stanton’s absence.

J.C. Escarra Making a Strong Push for Backup Catcher Job

The Yankees entered spring training with a competition behind the plate, and J.C. Escarra has forced himself into the conversation.

On Monday, Escarra continued his impressive performance, adding two more hits, narrowly missing a home run as he smashed a double off the top of the right-field wall. Over 13 games this spring, he’s hitting .368/.400/.632, proving to be one of the best bats in camp.

The Yankees love his offensive potential, and given the uncertainty behind Austin Wells, Escarra could earn a spot on the roster. His ability to not only catch but also provide pop in the lineup makes him an intriguing option, especially considering the Yankees’ need for more depth in the power department.

Giancarlo Stanton Slowly Ramping Up Activity

While Ben Rice has been excelling in Stanton’s absence, the Yankees are hoping their slugger can return as soon as possible. Stanton is dealing with torn tendons in both elbows, a brutal injury that has left him unable to swing a bat for weeks.

Manager Aaron Boone gave a small update on Monday, saying Stanton has been doing some light work behind the scenes, but he’s still far from a return. The optimistic timeline has him returning around Memorial Day in late May, but given Stanton’s injury history, it wouldn’t be surprising if his return stretches into June.

The Yankees know that getting him back for the stretch run and playoffs is the priority. Stanton has proven he can step up in the postseason when it matters most, and they’d rather make sure he’s fully healthy rather than rush him back too soon.

Paul Goldschmidt Exits Game With Back Soreness

Adding to the Yankees’ injury concerns, Paul Goldschmidt exited Monday’s game against the Blue Jays with a sore back.

The veteran first baseman had been managing some discomfort for a few days, and the team decided not to take any risks. While there’s no concern about this turning into something serious, Goldschmidt taking precautions now is a smart move, especially with Opening Day around the corner.

At 37 years old, Goldschmidt knows how to manage his body, and the Yankees will make sure he gets all the rest he needs to be ready for the grind of a full season. His presence in the lineup is key, as the team is counting on him to provide steady offensive production and strong defense at first base.

Yankees Continue to Sort Out Roster Decisions

With injuries piling up and several players making strong cases for roster spots, the Yankees still have plenty of decisions to make before Opening Day.

Ben Rice has positioned himself as the favorite to take over the DH role, and J.C. Escarra is making a strong case for a backup catcher spot. Meanwhile, Clarke Schmidt’s health is trending in the right direction, which is a major relief for a rotation that has already suffered some major losses.

While there are still a few weeks left in spring training, the Yankees are starting to get a clearer picture of how their roster might shape up. Now, they just have to hope they can avoid any more setbacks.