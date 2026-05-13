The New York Yankees confirmed what many suspected: Jose Caballero fractured the middle finger on his right hand diving back to a base, and he’ll be out for at least 10 days. The 29-year-old had quietly become one of the Yankees’ most valuable infielders this season, hitting .259/.320/.400 with four homers, 13 RBIs, and genuine defensive value at shortstop after surviving a brutal April. A freak injury on a diving attempt takes him off the field at exactly the wrong time.

Anthony Volpe gets the call by default. That distinction matters.

The Volpe Situation Is Complicated

This is not a triumphant return story, and dressing it up as one wouldn’t be honest. Volpe spent nine games at Triple-A Scranton hitting .205/.238/.333 with a 42 wRC+, meaning he’s been 58% worse than the average Triple-A hitter during his rehabilitation stint. The defense, which was always the foundation of his value, has also looked inconsistent. The partially torn labrum from last season has been surgically repaired, but the mental and mechanical process of finding himself again offensively has taken longer than anyone expected.

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

He talked about it openly after the promotion was announced, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. “If I’ve learned anything out of all of this, it’s that there’s things I can control and things I can’t. We’ve got a game tomorrow, and that’s what I’m focused on. Throughout this whole thing, it’s been day to day, how I can get better and how I can improve.”

That’s a mature response from a player who has had a difficult year, and the mindset is exactly right for the situation he’s walking into. Volpe can’t control that Caballero got hurt, can’t control that his return happens while he’s still finding his footing, and can’t control the expectations attached to his name. What he can control is his preparation and his approach, and he’s saying all the right things about focusing on what’s in front of him.

The mental component of this is real. Volpe has been the Yankees’ starting shortstop for three seasons. Being optioned to Triple-A while a backup holds the job down, then being called back up under these circumstances rather than because you earned it, is genuinely difficult to process. The fact that he’s staying composed and focused rather than letting it become a distraction is worth acknowledging.

How the Yankees Get Creative

If Volpe’s bat is as cold as his Triple-A numbers suggest, Boone is going to have to find ways to minimize the damage. Moving Ryan McMahon to shortstop and sliding Amed Rosario to third base is a real option. McMahon is athletic enough to handle short in a pinch, and Rosario’s defensive versatility is exactly why the Yankees signed him. It’s not ideal, but it gives the lineup some offensive upside at third base while protecting the most visible weakness.

The Yankees also have Max Schuemann available as a glove-first option if the situation demands it. He’s not going to help the offense, but he’s reliable in the field and can cover shortstop in a pinch without creating additional problems.

The goal for the next 10 days is simple: survive, stay close to the division lead, and get Caballero back healthy. Volpe gets a chance to remind everyone what he is. The roster will manage around whatever he gives them.