Yankees’ starting pitcher dodges injury, feeling ‘great’ after bullpen session

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The Yankees can finally exhale after a tense few days regarding Clarke Schmidt’s health. The right-hander threw a bullpen session on Monday and came out feeling “great,” according to Jack Curry of the YES Network.

“I wouldn’t be throwing if there was a concern of something major,” Schmidt told Curry.

No Imaging Needed, Just Caution

Schmidt had been dealing with some shoulder soreness, a common issue for pitchers ramping up for the season. While discomfort at this stage isn’t unusual, the Yankees weren’t taking any chances given their already depleted rotation.

The fact that no imaging was needed is a huge relief, as it suggests this was just a minor setback rather than something that could sideline him for an extended period.

Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

Yankees Can’t Afford Another Rotation Setback

With Gerrit Cole out for the season and Luis Gil sidelined for at least three months, the Yankees are already scrambling for reliable arms. Losing Schmidt for any amount of time would have forced the team to lean even harder on Will Warren and Carlos Carrasco, both of whom are still battling for rotation spots. The Yankees need stability wherever they can find it, and having Schmidt available is crucial for keeping the rotation afloat early in the season.

Likely a Small Delay, But No Major Concerns

Schmidt’s timeline may be pushed back slightly, but there’s no expectation of a long-term absence. Given how important he is to the team’s plans in 2025, the Yankees will likely ease him back in to make sure he’s fully ready.

For now, it’s all good news. The Yankees dodged what could have been a major problem, and if Schmidt continues trending in the right direction, he should be ready to contribute early in the season.