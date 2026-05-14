The New York Yankees cannot catch a break right now. Jose Caballero is out with a fractured finger. Jasson Dominguez is nursing an AC joint sprain. Giancarlo Stanton is still working back from his calf strain. And now Max Fried, the anchor of the rotation and the most reliable arm on the staff, left his start against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday with what he described as a hyperextension in his elbow.

Fried gave up three earned runs and five hits over three innings before being pulled. He had been having difficulty warming up between innings, with the elbow giving him enough trouble that continuing wasn’t worth the risk. His ERA climbed to 3.21 on the year, and while that’s still a respectable number, the past few starts have been significantly spottier than the dominant stretch he put together through April and May.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

What Fried Said After the Game

He was measured about it, which is either genuinely encouraging or a player not wanting to show concern in public. “I’m not too worried about a super long-term thing,” Fried said. “If I can, I would love to be able to make my next start, but we’ll see.”

That quote has a lot of “we’ll see” doing the work. The best-case interpretation is that this is a minor hyperextension that responds well to a few days of rest and anti-inflammatory treatment, something that pitchers deal with occasionally over a 162-game season without missing significant time. The less comfortable interpretation is that a pitcher describing elbow problems between innings is a situation that deserves imaging and a proper evaluation before anyone makes optimistic projections about the next start.

The Yankees will almost certainly place Fried on the 10-day injured list to buy him time, which is the right decision regardless of how he feels right now. He’s their best pitcher and arguably the most important single player on the 2026 roster. Protecting that asset in May to ensure he’s available in September and October is the only sensible approach.

The Bigger Picture for the Rotation

The timing is genuinely bad, but the Yankees have more rotation depth than any team in baseball right now and they know it. Gerrit Cole is closing in on his return from Tommy John surgery and could be activated within the next week or two. Carlos Rodon recently made his return and will get better with each start. Cam Schlittler has been one of the best pitchers in the American League all season. Will Warren has a 3.42ERA. Ryan Weathers has been incredible with a 3.00 ERA.

If Fried misses two to three weeks, Cole’s return nearly covers the gap. If it extends further, the Yankees have enough arms between Rodon, Warren, Schlittler, Weathers, and Elmer Rodriguez to maintain the rotation quality that has carried them to one of the best records in baseball through the first two months.

The concern is not whether the Yankees can survive Fried’s absence. They can. The concern is the type of injury, because elbow issues in a 32-year-old left-hander demand respect, and the difference between a routine hyperextension and something structural requires imaging rather than optimism to confirm.

The Yankees need those results before anyone starts projecting his next start. Until then, rest him, evaluate properly, and make the decision with full information rather than hope.