Yankees deliver encouraging injury update on Giancarlo Stanton

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees received a few injury updates on Monday afternoon, including a closer look at Giancarlo Stanton’s status as he continues his slow path to recovery. Manager Aaron Boone shared that Stanton has begun participating in some baseball activities behind the scenes, doing a little bit of everything but still far from making his 2025 debut.

Stanton’s Recovery Still on Track for Late May

Stanton, dealing with torn tendons in both elbows, has yet to swing a bat and remains in the early stages of his rehabilitation process. While his progress is encouraging, the Yankees remain cautious, keeping the optimistic return timeline set for Memorial Day in late May.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

At this point, the focus is less on getting him back for Opening Day and more on making sure he is available for the second half of the season and the playoffs. That’s when Stanton has historically made his biggest impact.

Last postseason, he was one of the Yankees’ most dangerous hitters, slashing .273/.339/.709 with seven homers and 16 RBIs. If they can get that version of him when it matters most, they’ll gladly wait a few extra months for his return.

Ben Rice Holding Down the DH Spot

With Stanton sidelined indefinitely, the Yankees are turning to left-handed slugger Ben Rice as a temporary solution at designated hitter. Rice has been one of the team’s hottest hitters this spring, making it an easy decision to plug him into the lineup.

His spring training numbers have been impressive, hitting .279/.340/.558 with three home runs and six RBIs. After adding 10 pounds of muscle this offseason, Rice is driving the ball with authority, something the Yankees desperately need in Stanton’s absence.

Looking Ahead

While Stanton’s return is still months away, his slow but steady progress is a good sign. Until then, the Yankees will continue to rely on Rice and other internal options to fill the void, hoping their slugger can return at full strength for the stretch run.