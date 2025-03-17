Yankees 5, Blue Jays 6: Good news and bad news from another Ben Rice banger

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Yankees dropped a close one to the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday afternoon, losing 6–5 in a back-and-forth contest. While the result wasn’t in their favor, they once again saw an electric performance from Ben Rice, who continues to solidify his case as the team’s best internal option at designated hitter.

Ben Rice’s Power Surge Continues

Rice, slotted at the top of the order, wasted no time making an impact. Over four at-bats, he racked up two hits, drove in two runs, and launched a solo home run in the seventh inning. The blast traveled 415 feet to dead center, leaving no doubt off the bat.

His recent stretch of dominance has propelled his spring numbers to .279/.340/.558, showing off the power and consistency the Yankees were hoping to see from him. After adding nearly 10 pounds of muscle this offseason, Rice’s ability to drive the ball with authority has been a difference-maker.

More Offensive Contributions

Trent Grisham continued his strong spring, adding a hit, two RBIs, and a home run while drawing two walks. His power has been on display despite a limited sample, and he could play a bigger role in the offense if he keeps this up.

J.C. Escarra, leading the race for the backup catcher spot, also had a solid day at the plate. He contributed two hits over five at-bats and is now hitting .368/.400/.632 this spring. He came close to adding a home run of his own, settling for a double off the top of the right-field wall.

Depth outfielder Ismael Munguia, one of the biggest surprises of camp, added another hit and a run over three at-bats. Munguia continues to impress, making it increasingly difficult for the Yankees to justify leaving him off the Opening Day roster.

Pitching Struggles Set Yankees Back

The Yankees had to play from behind early after starter Brent Headrick allowed three earned runs in the first inning. He never found his rhythm, putting the team in an early hole.

The bullpen put together some solid innings in relief, with Yoendrys Gomez continuing to impress. He has now thrown 9.1 scoreless innings this spring, making a strong case to break camp with the team.

However, Baron Stuart, a 25-year-old right-hander, struggled late in the game. He allowed two earned runs over 1.2 innings, including a walk-off homer to Carter Cunningham, sealing the Yankees’ fate.

Looking Ahead

The Yankees now sit at 11–11 in Grapefruit League play. They’ll look to bounce back on Tuesday afternoon when they take on the Boston Red Sox at 1:05 PM.