Yankees’ rivals could steal star free agent infielder off the market

The New York Yankees want to improve their infield. At the moment, they have two regulars there with Anthony Volpe at shortstop and Jazz Chisholm Jr. at third base. The other two positions are a question mark, and even if the Bombers do have some internal options at first (Ben Rice) and second base (Oswaldo Cabrera, Oswald Peraza), they want more power and overall production.

Could the Yankees sign Astros’ 3B Alex Bregman?

That’s why the Yankees were initially linked to Alex Bregman. The former Houston Astros third baseman would fit in and force Chisholm to move to the keystone, and while his glove is very solid, there are questions about his fit in the Bronx.

Bregman, no doubt, would be a step up for the Yanks considering the aforementioned alternatives. The team, however, is probably reluctant to splash the cash (around $200 million, in all likelihood) that is needed to lure the two-time World Series champ. While the Yankees have shifted most of their focus to first base, their archrivals are keen on signing Bregman, even if they, too, are quite uncomfortable with the price tag.

“‘I get the sense that the Red Sox are more of a possibility than the New York Yankees, at the moment.’@jonmorosi gives an update on free agent Alex Bregman,” MLB Network posted on X.

The Sox have already traded for star lefty Garrett Crochet and signed former Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman, among other moves.

The Red Sox could rival the Yankees for Bregman

They have prospects and money to spend, having been part of the Juan Soto sweepstakes until the very end. Step by step, they are putting together a competitive team and trending towards contention. Signing Bregman would make their lineup much better and deeper. The Yankees like the former All-Star, but right now, they seem focused on other targets.

The situation creates the perfect environment for the Red Sox to pounce. Will they steal the top free agent from the Yankees and other potential suitors?