Yankees’ potential infield acquisition just blocked a trade to the Astros

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Yankees potential infield trade target Nolan Arenado recently exercised his full no-trade clause to block a move to the Houston Astros, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. The Cardinals were reportedly open to moving their veteran third baseman, but Arenado retains control over his destination. This decision has rekindled speculation about whether Arenado would approve a trade to a team like the Yankees, who have been rumored to have interest in him for weeks.

Yankees’ Interest in Arenado

The Yankees are in need of a proven option at third base, and Arenado fits the bill as one of the league’s top defensive players at the position. With three years remaining on his contract at a $25.5 million luxury tax hit per season, the Cardinals would need to absorb a significant portion of his salary to make a deal viable.

St. Louis may have to offset at least $10 million per season to move him, which could be a palatable option for a team looking to retool and free up payroll.

Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

For the Yankees, acquiring Arenado would also allow them to shift Jazz Chisholm back to his natural position at second base, improving their overall infield alignment. Arenado’s elite defense and consistent offensive production make him an attractive target for a team aiming to contend immediately.

Arenado’s Stats and Profile

Arenado remains one of the game’s most dependable players, showcasing Gold Glove-caliber defense and solid offensive production. In 2024, he played 152 games, hitting .272/.325/.394 with 16 home runs, 71 RBIs, and a 102 wRC+. Despite a dip in slugging from earlier in his career, Arenado still sports a good batting average. By the numbers, though, he’s only 2% better than the average offensive player. He’s hitting a steep decline but still offers excellent defense. The Yankees would have to live with his production plummeting and hope for a later-career resurgence.

Defensively, Arenado is unmatched at third base. In 2024, he recorded six defensive runs saved and nine outs above average, maintaining his reputation as one of the best defenders in the game. His glove would elevate the Yankees’ infield defense significantly, providing a steady presence at the hot corner.

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

A Potential Fit in the Bronx

The Yankees’ infield defense has been a concern, and Arenado would immediately solidify third base while adding offensive balance. His durability is another key asset, as he has averaged 148 games per season over the past three years. Additionally, Arenado’s veteran leadership and experience could complement the Yankees’ roster as they aim for a deep playoff run.

Arenado’s no-trade clause adds complexity to any potential deal, but the allure of playing in New York and competing for a championship might sway him. If the Cardinals are willing to offset enough salary, a deal could make sense for both sides, positioning the Yankees as serious contenders in 2025 while helping St. Louis rebuild for the future.

It’s important to note that this move isn’t a preference. It’s an option. It has shades of Josh Donaldson, but Arenado is still a bit better, at least in terms of offering a great batting average. This would be a risk, and being locked into his contract for three years feels like a nightmare.