Yankees infielder on the chopping block with uninspiring spring performance

Oswald Peraza’s time with the Yankees might be coming to an end, and he’s not doing much to stop the clock from ticking. With spring training winding down and roster decisions looming, the 24-year-old infielder is putting together an uninspiring campaign that isn’t helping his case for a spot on the team.

An Underwhelming Spring

Through nine games, Peraza is hitting just .222/.364/.222 with three runs, one RBI, and a 74 wRC+. He hasn’t flashed any power, managing only a handful of singles without any extra-base hits. While his ability to get on base is respectable, the Yankees were hoping for a more well-rounded offensive performance, especially with his lack of minor league options.

If Peraza doesn’t make the roster, the Yankees would have to designate him for assignment, exposing him to waivers. There’s little doubt that another team would scoop him up, as defensively reliable infielders always have some level of value. However, New York doesn’t seem to have a clear spot for him, and his bat isn’t making a strong argument.

The Third Base Picture Looks Set

Defensively, Peraza has been solid at third base, but that may not be enough to keep him around. Oswaldo Cabrera appears to have locked down the starting job, leaving Peraza in a backup role at best. The problem is, the Yankees have other depth pieces who may offer more versatility.

Pablo Reyes is putting together a standout spring and provides additional flexibility in the infield and outfield. If the Yankees value a player who can move around the diamond while contributing offensively, Reyes might have the edge, leaving Peraza as the odd man out.

Yankees Have a Tough Decision Ahead

The Yankees don’t necessarily want to lose Peraza for nothing, but his struggles to hit major league pitching are making it difficult to justify a roster spot. His defensive skills are valuable, but reliable gloves are easier to find than hitters who can consistently produce.

Unless Peraza finds a way to turn things around quickly, it’s becoming increasingly likely that his time in the organization is nearing its end. The Yankees may explore trade options before exposing him to waivers, but at this point, his lack of offensive impact makes it hard to see where he fits in their plans moving forward.