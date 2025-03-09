Yankees’ journeyman utility piece is clawing his way into a roster spot

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Spring training often provides an unexpected storyline or two, and this year, it’s the Yankees‘ 31-year-old utility man, Pablo Reyes, turning heads with his impressive performance. Despite his smaller frame at 5’8″ and 175 pounds, Reyes is proving that size doesn’t always dictate impact. He’s fighting tooth and nail for a roster spot, and the way things are shaping up, he just might force the Yankees’ hand.

A Spring to Remember

Reyes has been one of the Yankees’ most consistent hitters in camp, slashing .412/.522/.471 over eight games and 23 plate appearances. He’s not just getting on base—he’s excelling at it, walking at an impressive 21.7% clip while striking out just 13% of the time. His 171 wRC+ indicates that he’s been 71% better than the average spring training hitter, making his case even stronger for a utility role.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Though Reyes isn’t known for his power, his ability to put the ball in play and avoid strikeouts makes him an intriguing depth option. His approach at the plate has been steady, and his knack for making contact could be valuable off the bench, especially in pinch-hit situations.

Boone Taking Notice

Manager Aaron Boone has been vocal about his appreciation for Reyes, suggesting that he is firmly in the mix for a roster spot. Boone highlighted his versatility and ability to provide value across multiple positions, which could make him an ideal fit, particularly with DJ LeMahieu’s injury and Oswald Peraza’s limited role.

“I like him,” Boone said before Friday night’s 8-7 win over the Blue Jays, via NJ.com. “A couple years ago he had a really good year with Boston. He’s in the mix, especially being right-handed for us helps.”

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Defensive Versatility Adds Value

One of Reyes’ biggest strengths is his ability to play all over the field. Between his time in the majors and minors, he has logged significant innings at second base, third base, shortstop, and in the outfield. That level of versatility is exactly what teams look for in a utility player, particularly one that can handle both the infield and outfield with confidence.

Boone has been encouraged by what he’s seen defensively as well.

“I’ve liked how he’s looked in the field, both in the outfield and infield,” Boone said. “The ball jumps off his bat a little bit surprisingly. You see his size and the profile, he’s hit some balls on the nose, a couple balls (to right field) for outs that he’s scalded a little bit.”

A Real Chance to Crack the Yankees’ Roster

While Reyes hasn’t had an extended opportunity to showcase his skills at the major league level, he was a solid piece for the Red Sox in 2023, hitting .287 over 64 games with two homers, 27 runs, and 20 RBIs. That level of production in a part-time role is encouraging, and the Yankees could use his skill set early in the season.

With LeMahieu’s injury concerns and Peraza’s uncertain fit, Reyes’ ability to step in as a utility player could be invaluable. He may not be a lock to make the team, but he’s doing everything in his power to make the decision as difficult as possible for the Yankees’ front office.

