Yankees News and Trade Buzz: Skubal on the radar, Rodon already out to open 2026, more

The New York Yankees are walking a fine line this offseason. Already, we’re hearing rumors regarding possible trade interest in several pitchers. One of them is Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers. Other storylines include Carlos Rodon already being rolled out for the beginning of the 2026 season, and more. Catch-up on your daily Yankees reading here!

Yankees eyeing a blockbuster trade for Tigers ace

The Yankees are reportedly exploring a massive trade for Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, one of baseball’s top lefties. Skubal dominated last season with elite strikeout numbers and control, posting a 2.76 ERA with elite strikeout numbers.

Detroit’s ongoing contract standoff with Skubal has opened the door, but the price will be steep — likely involving a package of players including Jasson Domínguez, Will Warren, and more. The Yankees haven’t pulled the trigger yet, but this is the kind of move that could enhance their rotation wildly.

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yankees already short a starter before Opening Day

Carlos Rodón’s elbow surgery means the Yankees will start 2026 without one of their top arms. Rodón underwent a cleanup procedure to remove loose bodies and a bone spur, and while his recovery timeline points to a possible April or May return, it’s still a hit to their rotation stability.

Rodón was excellent when healthy in 2025, posting a 3.09 ERA in 33 starts. But with his injury history growing and Gerrit Cole also on the mend, the Yankees’ early-season pitching depth will be tested again.

Encouraging signs from Gerrit Cole’s recovery

For once, there’s good injury news in the Bronx. Gerrit Cole is progressing well from Tommy John surgery and could return early in the 2026 campaign. Manager Aaron Boone confirmed Cole has been throwing off a mound and is “ahead of schedule” in his rehab.

While he’s unlikely to be ready for Opening Day, the expectation is that Cole could rejoin the rotation within the first month or two of the season — a massive boost to a pitching staff already battling injuries.

Yankees’ outfield defense becoming a growing concern

Everyone talks about power, but the Yankees’ real outfield problem might be defense. Cody Bellinger’s metrics in center field took a hit last season, with negative defensive runs saved and outs above average.

Jasson Domínguez has raw tools but still needs refinement, leaving the team without a true lockdown defender up the middle. Unless the front office adds a rangy center fielder this winter, the Yankees could again find themselves giving away runs in the field — something no amount of home runs can fully offset.

Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Yankees could keep a fan-favorite reliever on the cheap

The Yankees may look to re-sign right-hander Luke Weaver, who became a reliable bullpen arm in 2024. Weaver pitched to a 3.62 ERA this past season with strong strikeout numbers and improved command before wearing down late in the season.

His advanced metrics suggest real staying power — elite chase and whiff rates put him among the best in the bullpen market. A short-term, incentive-heavy deal could keep him in pinstripes at a team-friendly rate, solidifying a bullpen that needs more support.

Yankees expected to move on from a once-elite arm

It looks like the Yankees will clear $5 million in payroll space by letting go of a former to flight pitcher who never fully bounced back from injury. After several inconsistent seasons and a declining fastball, the team appears ready to cut ties with Jonathan Loaisiga rather than extend another one-year trial.

That money could instead go toward bullpen upgrades or mid-rotation depth — small moves that add up when a roster’s already brushing against the luxury tax line.

