Yankees get positive update on Gerrit Cole’s injury

The New York Yankees know they’ll have to start 2026 with a patchwork rotation. Carlos Rodón just underwent an elbow cleanup procedure, and Gerrit Cole — the team’s heartbeat on the mound — hasn’t thrown a pitch in over a year. Yet for the first time in months, there’s a real sense of optimism around his recovery.

Cole missed all of 2025 following Tommy John surgery, a reality the Yankees hoped they’d never have to face. His absence left a massive void in the rotation, and while others tried to fill it, nobody truly replaced him. When a player like Cole is sidelined, it’s not just the innings that vanish — it’s the confidence he brings every fifth day.

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

The Yankees are staying patient with their ace

Now 35, Cole is entering a critical stretch of his career. The Yankees have invested heavily in him as their anchor, and that investment still hinges on his ability to reclaim his old form. Manager Aaron Boone gave a measured update during the team’s postseason press conference, offering hope without overpromising.

“Gerrit’s doing well,” Boone said. “At some point in Spring Training, hopefully, we’ll see him on the mound, starting to face live hitters and start that progression. I wouldn’t say Opening Day, but, hopefully, not too far after it.”

The message was clear — the Yankees don’t plan to rush their ace back, but they fully expect him to be part of the picture soon after Opening Day.

What a healthy Cole would mean for the Yankees

Cole hasn’t pitched a full season since 2023, when he claimed the AL Cy Young Award. Since then, his workload has been limited, managing just 95 innings in 2024 before his elbow finally gave out. At his best, Cole is one of the few pitchers in baseball capable of tilting an entire division race on his own.

For a Yankees team that’s seen its rotation stretched thin, his return could feel like acquiring a top-tier free agent without spending another dollar. Even if it takes a few weeks for his velocity and command to fully return, his presence alone would stabilize a staff that’s expected to lean on younger arms early in the season.

Also Read:The Yankees have a big defensive issue in their outfield

The path forward

Between Rodón’s recovery and Cole’s gradual buildup, April could be rocky for New York’s rotation. But by summer, the picture should look far brighter. The team still views Cole as the leader of its pitching staff — a tone-setter who sets expectations with every bullpen session, every strikeout stare.

He may not be the same fire-breathing ace who once touched 100 mph with ease, but if Gerrit Cole can give the Yankees anything close to that level again, they’ll gladly take it. After all, for a rotation craving stability, getting their captain of the mound back might be the most important acquisition of 2026.



