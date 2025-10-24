The Yankees have a big defensive issue in their outfield

While the conversation about the Yankees‘ outfield has been centered around Cody Bellinger versus Kyle Tucker, there’s one variable in this being ignored.

Over the last three seasons, Tucker has ranked inside the top 10 in OPS/wRC+, but it would be foolish to ignore the poor defensive output in the outfield with Jasson Dominguez in centerfield.

Bellinger’s versatility would allow him to play centerfield, but he has regressed to a below-average defender at the position, nullifying the perceived advantage of having a strong defensive outfield.

Either scenario has a firm negative in either left field or centerfield depending on where Jasson Dominguez plays, and it raises an important question about how the Yankees can handle this crisis in 2026.

Do the Yankees Need to Add a Real Centerfielder This Offseason?

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Yankees don’t have many avenues to explore if they want to acquire a centerfielder, but they should be all ears for improving their defense at the position.

Cody Bellinger has a -4 DRS and -1 OAA over the last two seasons in centerfield, and internally there’s some doubt that he can be their everyday option out there.

Obviously if the team were to bring in Kyle Tucker, he couldn’t play the position either, and they seem untrusting of Jasson Dominguez at the position.

This creates a potential need for an everyday player in centerfield with a strong defensive profile, and one option on the trade market who stands out is Luis Robert Jr.

Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

I wouldn’t rule the Yankees out of a potential pursuit of Luis Robert Jr. who many teams called the White Sox about during this year’s trade deadline.

Francys Romero reported that the Yankees were among teams interested, but ultimately the White Sox never moved the outfielder, with Chicago asking for an abundance of prospects in a potential deal.

He could be on the trade block again if they choose to pick up his one-year $20 million club option for the 2026 season, and his elite defense and good underlying metrics could entice a team like the Yankees.

Another option would be a more outlandish idea, and that would be trading for Steven Kwan to play centerfield for the team in the short term.

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

At the trade deadline Kwan drew interest from multiple teams in playoff contention, with the Mets and Dodgers headlining that pursuit.

The Mets ended up with Cedric Mullins, but sources tell Empire Sports Media that the team had interest in the idea of playing Kwan out in centerfield if the team traded for him.

Ultimately the declining sprint speeds and high price tag in a potential trade would be enough for me to believe that the Yankees would not makee this trade, but it is certainly an idea.

A final player of note in this conversation would be Brandon Marsh, who also profiles more like a left fielder but could be available on the trade market.

The Phillies have not won a playoff series since 2023, and the team could be looking to make a shakeup in the outfield, with the expectation being that they pursue a reunion with Harrison Bader and move on from Nick Castellanos.

Could Philaldelphia pursue two outfielders instead of bringing back Kyle Schwarber? Cody Bellinger and Kyle Tucker would both be players of interest to them based on their needs, but they could do that without trading Marsh.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Spencer Jones being promoted during the 2026 is an option to consider in this conversation, but his high strikeout rate makes him more of a defense-first option than anything else.

If the Yankees were to promote Jones for their Opening Day roster, they’d take the risk that he ends up hitting below the Mendoza Line with an unpalatable strikeout rate, which would require having an apt pivot if he struggles.

Regardless of how they approach the situation, acquiring a centerfielder could be a greater need than people are considering publicly, especially if outfield defense is important to them.