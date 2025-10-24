Yankees might be able to extend fan-favorite reliever on affordable deal

Every offseason, the New York Yankees seem to face one of those tricky middle-ground decisions — not about a star, but about a steady veteran whose value can swing either way. This winter, that player is Luke Weaver.

Weaver, now 32, gave the Yankees quality innings in 2025, though not quite at the level fans had grown used to. Across 64.2 frames, he posted a 3.62 ERA with 10.02 strikeouts per nine, a 73.6% left-on-base rate, and a 27.5% ground ball rate. The numbers are solid on paper, but they come with a few warning signs that could make the Yankees hesitate before offering another deal.

A step back from his 2024 form

In 2024, Weaver was one of the unsung heroes of New York’s bullpen. He delivered a sharp 2.89 ERA and regularly got out of jams with precision and command. This past season, though, his stuff just didn’t have the same bite. His velocity dipped slightly, his spin rate declined, and hitters made better contact as a result.

He still ranked among the league’s best in key underlying metrics — 91st percentile in chase rate, 89th in whiff rate, and 82nd in strikeout rate. Those numbers show that the ability is still there. But after the All-Star break, Weaver’s ERA ballooned to 4.40 over 30.2 innings, a sign that fatigue or minor mechanical issues may have caught up with him.

His fastball told a similar story. In 2025, opponents hit .217 against it, but they slugged .421 — a major jump from the .177 average and .331 slugging he allowed the year prior. The pitch simply wasn’t moving like it used to.

What comes next for Weaver and the Yankees

For Weaver, the question isn’t whether he can still pitch — it’s whether he can still pitch like that. At 32, there’s a chance he can rediscover some of the lost velocity with rest and offseason adjustments. There’s also the reality that relievers tend to age quickly, and the Yankees can’t afford to carry inconsistency in such a critical bullpen role.

That said, Weaver’s command, experience, and competitiveness still make him a useful piece, especially at the right price. The Yankees could realistically bring him back on a short-term, incentive-heavy deal — a contract that rewards him for what he’s done but protects them if the decline continues.

Weaver has proven he can handle the pressure of the Bronx, which is half the battle for any reliever. He may no longer be a high-leverage star, but as a bridge arm in a deep bullpen, there’s still some gas left in that tank.