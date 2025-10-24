Yankees will most certianly clear $5 million letting once elite pitcher walk

The New York Yankees are heading into another offseason where pitching depth will once again define their decisions. The bullpen, long a cornerstone of their success, might look drastically different by spring. Several familiar faces are hitting free agency, and one longtime reliever may have thrown his last pitch in pinstripes.

Devin Williams, Luke Weaver, and Tim Hill are all set to test the market, leaving the Yankees thin on late-inning options. But another name likely on the chopping block is Jonathan Loaisiga. The 30-year-old was brought back last winter on a one-year, $5 million deal with a 2026 club option — an option that now feels unlikely to be exercised.

Loaisiga’s decline and durability concerns

Once viewed as one of the Yankees’ most dynamic bullpen weapons, Loaisiga’s performance has slipped in recent years. He managed 29.2 innings this season, his highest workload since 2022, but the results were inconsistent. He finished with a 4.25 ERA, a 7.58 K/9 rate, and a 50.5% ground ball rate — all signs that his command and sharpness just aren’t what they used to be.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Injuries have been a recurring theme throughout his career. Every time it seemed like he was turning the corner, something pulled him back. At this point, the Yankees may not be willing to pay $5 million for a reliever they can’t rely on to stay healthy or pitch efficiently.

The Yankees’ bullpen strategy for 2026

With Loaisiga’s role in doubt, the Yankees could redirect his salary toward retaining or extending a more consistent arm. The most logical candidate is Devin Williams, who stabilized after a rocky first half and became a critical piece down the stretch and in October.

Williams could receive the $22 million qualifying offer, giving him the option to stay in New York for another season while both sides explore a longer-term deal. The 30-year-old’s elite strikeout metrics and postseason composure make him exactly the type of arm the Yankees can’t afford to lose.

Efficient spending and bullpen depth

Letting Loaisiga walk would free up enough room for general manager Brian Cashman to get creative. The team could seek out a lower-cost veteran or take a chance on one of their rising internal arms to fill innings early in the year. With $70 million to spend before hitting the $300 million luxury tax threshold, every dollar matters — especially when the front office is also eyeing help in the outfield and rotation.

The Yankees don’t need to blow up their bullpen, but they do need to evolve it. Moving on from Loaisiga might not make headlines, yet it could be one of those quiet offseason decisions that ends up shaping the team’s relief corps for years to come.