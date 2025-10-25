Yankees’ blockbuster trade would land Tigers ace starter

The New York Yankees have made a habit of chasing aces, and this offseason might present another golden opportunity. According to The Athletic’s Jim Bowden, the Detroit Tigers are “likely” to explore trade options for their star pitcher Tarik Skubal at the winter meetings, with the Yankees among the teams that would “obviously” be interested.

The potential of Skubal in pinstripes is enough to make any Yankees fan dream — and understandably so. The 28-year-old lefty has quietly become one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball, the kind of arm that could transform New York’s rotation overnight.

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Skubal’s dominance speaks for itself

In 2025, Skubal was nothing short of elite. He finished with a 2.21 ERA across 195.1 innings, marking his third straight season posting an ERA under 3.00. His consistency borders on surgical precision — a rare trait in today’s game.

Skubal struck out 11.1 batters per nine innings while walking just 4.4 percent, putting him in the 97th percentile in command. Opponents barely touch him, and when they do, the damage is minimal. His 97.6 mph fastball sets up a devastating mix of off-speed pitches that keep hitters guessing from start to finish.

He’s not just overpowering — he’s efficient. Few pitchers can maintain that velocity deep into games and still paint corners with such command.

A contract standoff that could open the door

Detroit’s problem isn’t with performance; it’s with price. Skubal is under team control until 2027, but according to Bowden, the two sides remain far apart on a long-term deal. That gap could prompt the Tigers to listen to trade offers this winter — and when a true ace becomes available, the Yankees rarely sit on the sidelines.

At 28, Skubal fits the perfect window for a team like New York, balancing prime-age production with future potential. The only issue is cost, both financially and in prospects.

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What a trade might look like

Acquiring Skubal wouldn’t come cheap. The Tigers would likely demand a package starting with Will Warren, Jasson Domínguez, and top pitching prospect Carlos Lagrange — a steep price for a one-year rental before he reaches free agency.

That’s the dilemma for general manager Brian Cashman. Skubal is the kind of pitcher who could instantly raise the Yankees’ ceiling, but the cost could mortgage key pieces of the team’s long-term future. It’s a classic high-risk, high-reward scenario.

The difference is that Skubal IS elite, and the return package is mainly based on upside.

Still, when you’re the Yankees, windows don’t stay open forever. And if Detroit truly puts Skubal on the market, Cashman may have to decide whether this is the arm worth betting the farm on.

Because pitchers like Tarik Skubal — dominant, disciplined, and just entering their prime — don’t come around often. And when they do, the Yankees are almost always in the conversation.