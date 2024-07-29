Yankees interest in Marlins All-Star pitcher could cost them a fortune

Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are out to make a splash move before the July 30 MLB trade deadline takes effect on Tuesday at 6 PM, and one All-Star pitcher on their radar would cost them considerable assets to acquire in a not-so-perfect world.

Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors gave this update on Scott’s current contract situation and how it will likely lead to him departing from Miami at the end of the season:

“The 30-year-old southpaw is playing on a $5.7MM salary in his final year of arbitration. There are roughly $2MM in commitments for the stretch run. Scott could be looking at a three- or four-year deal next winter, so there’s very little chance he’ll stay in Miami past the deadline,” Franco wrote.

Yankees could form a two-headed monster in the bullpen by trading for Marlins’ Tanner Scott

Seeing that the first-time All-Star in 2024 is coming off of arbitration, he could be in line for a multi-year deal that pays eight figures or more with whichever team he signs with next. The Yankees could be a suitor that could trade for the Ohio native and re-up him once his contract runs its course.

New York has a need for an elite reliever in their bullpen. Should general manager Brian Cashman execute a trade for Scott, there would be questions as to whether he would assume the ninth-inning role in the Bronx. The Yankees have reigning 2024 All-Star Clay Holmes currently closing the show with 21 saves and a 2.74 ERA to his name, compared to Scott’s 18 saves and pristine 1.18 ERA.

What would the Yankees have to pay to acquire Scott before the trade deadline?

The cost to acquire Scott would be steep. According to ClutchPoints’ Ryan Bologna, the Marlins have a hefty asking price for their star reliever:

“’They are asking for multiple prospects in the top 15′ of an organization’s depth chart, an anonymous executive said, according to The Athletic,” Bologna relayed.

The Yankees have a promising and highly-touted farming system with several potential future superstars in the top 15 of their prospects list. Whether or not they’d want to give up several of those assets for bullpen support would remain to be seen. The Yankees are on the clock to pull off a deal, but it may not be likely that they unload their young talent at the asking price that Scott comes at.