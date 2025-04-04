MLB insider wants Mets to keep star first baseman past this season

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

After months of uncertainty this offseason, Star first baseman Pete Alonso ultimately re-signed with the New York Mets on a two-year, $54 million deal. His future in Queens was uncertain after the signing of Juan Soto in free agency, but he came back and is looking to contribute to a championship-caliber squad in 2025.

Mets’ Pete Alonso is very important to the franchise

However, his future with the organization beyond this season is still murky. There will be a top first baseman available in the market next offseason in Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and the Mets have already been tied to him as a potential suitor.

Despite that, one MLB insider feels that Alonso’s impact with the Mets is being overlooked. Jon Heyman of the New York Post wants the team to do whatever it takes to retain Alonso long-term if he decides to opt out of his contract after this season.

“Alonso is absolutely necessary for the Mets’ success, as he showed again here Wednesday night in the 6-5, 11-inning victory the Mets needed,” Heyman wrote.

Alonso’s 2025 season could determine his future with the Mets

Alonso is one of the best players in franchise history already. He is on track to surpass David Wright and Darryl Strawberry for most home runs in franchise history, and he has established himself as a pure slugger with a clutch gene.

Last season was an up-and-down one for Alonso, as he posted a career-low OPS of .788. However, he made up for it in the postseason with his iconic go-ahead three-run home run off of Devin Williams in the ninth inning of Game 3 of the NL Wild Card series.

How this season goes could tell a lot about Alonso’s future with the team, but it is clear that right now he will be a core part of a lineup that already features two MVP candidates in Soto and Francisco Lindor. The Mets will have a tough decision to make this winter, but for right now, they will enjoy the fact that they have their franchise slugger back in Queens for the foreseeable future.