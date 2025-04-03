Mets to celebrate 2000 and 2015 pennants ahead of home opener

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Mets are gearing up for their home opener on Friday, welcoming the Toronto Blue Jays to Citi Field. As fans fill the stands, there’s hope that the offense and defense will finally click, giving the bullpen and rotation the support they need.

The season is still young, and at 3-3, the Mets are just one spark away from catching fire.

Legends Return for a Special Celebration

If the Mets need a little extra motivation, they won’t have to look far. Friday night isn’t just about a new series—it’s about celebrating the past. The Mets have lined up an exciting tribute to honor the 10th and 25th anniversaries of their National League Championship teams from 2000 and 2015.

Baseball is as much about history as it is about the present, and fans will get a chance to see some franchise legends return to the field. As Mets insider Anthony DiComo noted, “The Mets will celebrate their 2000 and 2015 NL pennant-winning teams before tomorrow’s home opener. John Franco and Al Leiter participate in ceremonial first pitches for the 2000 team, Bartolo Colón and Juan Lagares for the 2015 Mets.”

A Look Back at Mets Magic

The 2000 Mets, led by Bobby Valentine, were a team to be reckoned with. They stormed through the regular season with 94 wins and made quick work of the Giants and Cardinals in the playoffs.

Though they fell to the Yankees in the World Series, that squad left an indelible mark on Mets history.

Credit: Tanya Breen/Asbury Park Press / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fast-forward to 2015, and the Mets once again shocked the baseball world. Fueled by an elite rotation and an unforgettable postseason performance by Daniel Murphy, they surged to the Fall Classic. Though the Royals ultimately claimed the title, that Mets team embodied resilience and excitement, captivating fans with their dramatic run.

An Emotional Evening at Citi Field

Baseball isn’t just about wins and losses; it’s about the moments that stick with us. The emotions from those championship runs still linger, and for one night, Citi Field will feel like a time machine.

As fans cheer on today’s Mets, they’ll also get to relive the past and remember what made those teams special. Friday night is more than just a game—it’s a reminder of why we love baseball in the first place.