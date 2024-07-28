Yankees’ Aaron Boone has bold plan for Jazz Chisholm

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

With two days remaining until the trade deadline, the Yankees are not expected to be done making moves. General Manager Brian Cashman is actively seeking upgrades, while Manager Aaron Boone has some intriguing plans for newly acquired infielder Jazz Chisholm ahead of Sunday’s game against Boston.

Yankees Explore New Roles for Jazz Chisholm

Despite Chisholm starting in center field for the final game of a three-game series against Boston, there is speculation about his long-term position in the infield. Boone has indicated that Chisholm will not be playing at second base, his usual infield position.

Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Instead, the Yankees plan to experiment with him at the hot corner, a position he has never played before in his professional career. Originally developed as a shortstop, Chisholm has the versatility to adapt, although his experience at third base is nonexistent. He has logged 1,330.1 innings at second base, where he has demonstrated his defensive capabilities with seven defensive runs saved and eight outs above average.

Potential Position Swaps

Boone also mentioned the possibility of Gleyber Torres getting some opportunities at third base, suggesting that the Yankees might rotate Chisholm and Torres until they settle on the best infield configuration. Torres, who is in a contract year, has been performing below expectations this season. Currently, he is approaching an average offensive output with a 95 wRC+, batting .236/.310/.368, including 10 home runs and 39 RBIs.

Leveraging Torres’s Recent Improvements

Despite his overall regression, Torres is showing signs of improvement, and the Yankees are keen to capitalize on this uptick as they configure their infield. On the other hand, Chisholm is known for his dynamic play and elite base running, ranking in the 87th percentile for sprint speed and 99th percentile in base running value this season. His offensive stats include a .249 batting average, .323 on-base percentage, and .407 slugging percentage, with 13 home runs and 50 RBIs.

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Chisholm’s Potential at Third Base

Chisholm’s performance metrics, such as a 37.1% hard-hit rate, 10.7% barrel rate, and an average exit velocity of 88.9 mph, underscore his potential. At only 26 years old and under team control for two more years, his development at third base could play a crucial role in the Yankees’ long-term infield strategy. Given the lack of rising infield prospects in their system, Chisholm’s successful adaptation to third base could be pivotal, provided he remains healthy.

As the trade deadline approaches, the Yankees continue to shape their roster for a competitive edge, with Chisholm’s versatility playing a key role in their strategic adjustments.