Mets reveal lineup for home opener with 2 surprises

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets are set to bring the energy back to Citi Field as they take on the Toronto Blue Jays for their 2025 home opener on Friday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 pm ET, and fans can expect a solid pitching matchup between Tylor Megill and Kevin Gausman.

While the duel on the mound is compelling, the real spotlight will be on the Mets’ offense. Ranked 16th in runs per game with an average of 3.83, the lineup has shown signs of life recently, averaging six runs over the past three contests. The challenge now is maintaining that momentum against a formidable opponent.

Attacking Gausman: A Key to Victory

To give Megill the best shot at protecting a lead, the Mets need to get to Gausman early. The right-hander is known for his deceptive splitter, a pitch that can disappear like a magician’s trick just as a left-handed hitter thinks he has it squared up. Manager Carlos Mendoza seems to have taken that into account when setting his lineup.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The official order for the day, as revealed by Mets insider Anthony DiComo, reads: “Lindor SS, Soto RF, Alonso 1B, Nimmo LF, Marte DH, Vientos 3B, Torrens C, Acuña 2B, Siri CF – Megill RHP (1-0, 1.80).”

Mets Game 7 of 162, vs. TOR

Friday, April 4, 3:10 p.m.

RHP Kevin Gausman (1-0, 3.00)



Lindor SS

Soto RF

Alonso 1B

Nimmo LF

Marte DH

Vientos 3B

Torrens C

Acuña 2B

Siri CF

–

Megill RHP (1-0, 1.80) — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 4, 2025

Some of Mendoza’s choices raised a few eyebrows, particularly the inclusion of Starling Marte and Luisangel Acuña against a right-hander. Typically, Jesse Winker and Brett Baty get the nod at DH and second base when a righty is on the mound, but this time, the script is different.

Reading Between the Lineup Decisions

Marte’s presence makes plenty of sense—his track record against Gausman is stellar, making him a logical plug-in despite the traditional righty-vs-righty disadvantage. Acuña, on the other hand, may be benefiting from Baty’s struggles.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

A .071 batting average is tough to overlook, and Mendoza may be looking to inject some fresh energy into the infield.

Another factor at play? Gausman’s reliance on his offspeed arsenal. While his splitter works wonders against lefties, his breaking pitches don’t present the same nightmare matchup for right-handed hitters, which could be part of Mendoza’s thought process.

Regardless of the rationale, one thing is certain: the Mets are ready to defend their home turf. With an energized crowd behind them and a lineup looking to capitalize on recent momentum, all that’s left is to let the game unfold.