The Yankees are getting something special in newly acquired 2B/OF

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees‘ acquisition of Jazz Chisholm from the Miami Marlins is designed to invigorate their offense and solidify their defense in both centerfield and second base. This strategic move places Gleyber Torres in a challenging position, yet it allows the Yankees more flexibility with their outfield and the designated hitter role.

Jazz Chisholm Energizes Yankees with Speed and Potential

Chisholm is an intriguing talent. Despite a lackluster season statistically, his potential remains high. Now 26, he had his best year in 2022, posting a .254/.325/.535 batting line with 14 home runs and 45 RBIs in just 60 games before an injury cut his season short. The Yankees are optimistic he will maintain a .250 average and provide solid power.

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The Speed Factor

What makes Jazz particularly exciting isn’t just his on-base or slugging percentages but his dynamic base running. Previously, the Yankees were one of the slowest teams in the league, heavily reliant on Anthony Volpe as their sole base-stealing threat. Chisholm introduces a critical element of speed and agility to the lineup.

This season, Chisholm stands out with a 99th percentile ranking in base running value and is in the 86th percentile for sprint speed. He has already stolen 23 bases, surpassing his previous career-high from 2021 in 22 fewer games. His ability to electrify the base paths was on display Sunday night when he stole a base against the Red Sox, catching them off-guard.

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Clutch Performance with Runners on Base

Chisholm excels in high-pressure situations, boasting a .330/.434/.568 batting line with runners in scoring position this year with Miami. Replicating these numbers with the Yankees could make him a pivotal player in the heart of the lineup.

Anticipating Roster Enhancements

With Giancarlo Stanton expected to return on Monday for a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies, the Yankees are poised to bolster their lineup significantly. Over the next 48 hours, the batting order could see substantial changes, enhancing the team’s competitive edge as they integrate Chisholm’s unique skill set.