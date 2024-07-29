Yankees’ Gleyber Torres fires back at new infield plan

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Before their Sunday victory over the Boston Red Sox, Yankees manager Aaron Boone discussed potential changes in how the team plans to use Jazz Chisholm and the ongoing situation at third base. Notably, DJ LeMahieu hasn’t started in three consecutive games, signaling that the Yankees are exploring alternatives.

Yankees Consider New Roles for Jazz Chisholm Amid Infield Changes

With the trade deadline looming on Tuesday afternoon, General Manager Brian Cashman continues to seek solutions for third base. Although Isaac Paredes was recently traded to the Chicago Cubs from the Tampa Bay Rays, the Yankees might still be interested in acquiring a first baseman like Yandy Diaz if they fail to secure a third baseman.

Chisholm’s Potential Shift to Third Base

If no additional infielders are acquired, it’s expected that Chisholm will receive significant playing time at third base. Despite lacking experience at this position, he was originally developed as a shortstop, prompting the Yankees to consider his capabilities in this new role.

Torres’s Reluctance and Recent Performance

Gleyber Torres, currently the second baseman, might also see time at third base, though he has expressed reservations about this change. “Yeah, I’m a second baseman. I play second…everything is on the table,” said Torres, who has minimal experience at third base and prefers his current position. His recent performance has improved, with a batting line of .237/.313/.368, including 10 home runs and 41 RBIs, leading to a 96 wRC+. Since July 13, Torres has been particularly effective, hitting .350/.409/.600 with a 186 wRC+.

Future Uncertainties and Trade Possibilities

While there’s a possibility Torres could be traded by the deadline, his recent upswing suggests he might remain with the team through the season. However, his long-term future with the Yankees remains uncertain, and he could potentially leave in free agency.

Chisholm’s Role and Expectations

As for Chisholm, the 26-year-old former Marlin, currently batting .248/.322/.404, has shown his prowess as an elite base runner, particularly in Sunday night’s game. His versatility and potential make him a candidate to permanently take over at second base, displacing Torres. As Chisholm gains confidence and settles into his role, he could become a key player in the Yankees’ push for a World Series title this year.