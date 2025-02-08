Yankees have one internal third base option they can use as a last resort

February 8, 2025
Aug 7, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Oswaldo Cabrera (95) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees are heading into spring training without a clear answer at third base, and if nothing changes, they may have to roll with Oswaldo Cabrera as their best available option.

General manager Brian Cashman has already listed Cabrera, DJ LeMahieu, and Oswald Peraza as the three internal candidates for the position, but none of them offer the kind of stability or upside the team would prefer at the hot corner.

LeMahieu’s Decline Creates a Glaring Hole

DJ LeMahieu had been a staple in the Yankees’ infield, but he’s not the same player he once was. His offense has taken a significant hit over the past two seasons, and while his defensive ability remains solid, the Yankees need more than just a glove at third base.

MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees, dj lemahieu
Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

In 2024, LeMahieu slashed .204/.269/.259 over 67 games, managing just two home runs and 26 RBIs. That kind of production isn’t going to cut it, especially for a team trying to run back a World Series appearance.

Peraza’s Unproven Bat Makes Him a Risk

Oswald Peraza brings defensive upside, but his offensive game is still a massive question mark. The 23-year-old has yet to establish himself as a reliable big-league hitter, and while his glove could be a plus, the Yankees don’t have the luxury of carrying an everyday infielder who struggles to make an impact at the plate. Given the team’s championship aspirations, banking on Peraza to suddenly figure things out offensively is a major gamble.

MLB: New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals
Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Cabrera: The Last Resort That Might Be the Best Option

Cabrera may not be the perfect solution, but he might be the safest choice out of the three. He’s at least shown the ability to sport a decent batting average and provides some value with his switch-hitting ability. While he doesn’t walk much, he makes contact consistently and can leverage Yankee Stadium’s short right porch as a left-handed hitter.

Last season, Cabrera slashed .247/.296/.365 over 109 games, hitting seven home runs with 39 RBIs. His 88 wRC+ suggests he was 12% below average offensively, but compared to LeMahieu’s steep regression and Peraza’s unknowns, he’s at least a steady presence.

MLB: Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees, oswaldo cabrera
Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The biggest issue is that Cabrera’s greatest strength is his versatility, not his bat. He’s a valuable player because he can fill in all over the field, and locking him into third base could limit the Yankees’ ability to use him elsewhere when injuries inevitably pile up.

MLB: New York Yankees at Chicago Cubs, clarke schmidt
Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Yankees Still Need a Better Answer

If the Yankees were simply looking for an average third baseman, Cabrera might be a fine placeholder. But this team isn’t aiming to be average—they’re trying to win a World Series. Running back Cabrera, LeMahieu, or Peraza at third base without a real upgrade feels like settling, and unless Cashman makes a move before Opening Day, the Yankees could be walking into a season with a glaring weakness at a critical position.

