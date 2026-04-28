It’s official. The New York Yankees placed Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday with a right calf strain, retroactive to April 25, and called up 28-year-old shortstop Max Schuemann from Triple-A to fill the roster spot. Nobody is surprised by the Stanton news. The only question after he left Sunday’s game was how long he’d be out, and a 10-day IL stint is the best-case scenario for a 36-year-old with a calf issue.

Stanton has played 24 games this season, hitting .256/.302/.422 with three homers, 14 RBIs, and a 101 wRC+. He’s been right around league average, which is a modest number for a player of his caliber, but the Yankees have seen enough of Stanton over the years to know what a hot stretch from him looks like. When he gets locked in, he changes games. The problem is he also changes rosters, which is what’s happening right now.

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What Schuemann Brings

Schuemann is a glove-first utility piece and nothing more, and that’s fine for what the Yankees need right now. Across 234 career major league games, he’s posted a 78 wRC+, meaning he’s been 22% below the average MLB hitter. He’s not coming up to contribute offensively. He’s coming up because the Yankees need bodies that can play multiple infield positions competently while Stanton recovers and Jasson Dominguez handles the outfield depth.

His defensive value is real. He can cover shortstop, second base, and third base, which gives Boone flexibility to move Caballero around the lineup and rest regulars without putting a complete liability in the field.

At this point in the season, with the Yankees dealing with a calf strain on their DH and managing Dominguez’s role carefully, having a reliable glove off the bench matters more than another bat that isn’t going to contribute much anyway.

The hope is Stanton is back in two weeks and none of this matters long-term. Given his history, patience is the smart approach.