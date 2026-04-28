The Yankees will promote RHP Elmer Rodriguez according to YankeesFarm, who first reported this morning that he would be moving up.

Details were later added that he would be making a start tomorrow against the Rangers in-place of Will Warren, which came courtesy of Aaron Boone on the Talkin’ Yanks Podcast.

Earlier today we reported on Empire Sports Media that the Yankees had heavily considered promoting the right-hander when evaluating what they should do following the demotion of Luis Gil.

Sporting a 1.27 ERA in his first four starts of the 2026 season, Rodriguez is off to an excellent start at the Triple-A level for the Scranton RailRiders and is hoping to carry that momentum into tomorrow’s outing.

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Elmer Rodriguez Called Up By Yankees Ahead of Series Finale in Texas

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The Yankees are going with no. 4 ranked prospect in the system on Empire Sports Media’s top 30 prospects to make the start tomorrow instead of Will Warren.

New York opted to use a four-man rotation earlier in the year which might have increased the total number of starts expected for some of these starters, with the aforementioned Will Warren exceeding his career-high in IP last season.

Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports that a source disclosed no injury to Warren and that this will just be a rotation realignment.

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Rodriguez has a six-pitch repertoire where he uses a sinker, four-seamer, cutter, curveball, slider, and changeup with varying usage rates.

Against righties he leans heavily on the sinker-slider mix while against lefties there are a lot of four-seamers, curveballs, and changeups, his cutter is a lesser-used pitch that has utility in both matchups.

Despite the east-west approach that Rodriguez brings to the table, he’s actually a reverse-splits pitcher who handles lefties better than righties historically due to the excellent changeup he possesses.