The New York Yankees have announced on their official X (formerly known as Twitter) account that Luis Gil has been optioned to Triple-A Scranton.

Coming off of the heels of a terrible start against Houston where he was lit up for six runs and failed to record a single strikeout, the right-hander has now been removed from the rotation again.

Brian Cashman and the Yankees opted to remove him from the Opening Day rotation when it became apparent that they would not need a fifth starter for the first few weeks of the season.

Since returning to the staff, Gil has produced a hideous 6.05 ERA and 8.43 FIP in four starts, causing the Yankees to make a change to their rotation plans.

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Luis Gil Demoted As Yankees Make Rotation Shake Up

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Yankees decided to make this change after a horrendous start in Houston, where the Astros lit Luis Gil up for six runs with five hits, two home runs, and three walks.

It was the kind of outing that added another ugly notch on a nightmarish start to the season for the 2024 Rookie of the Year winner, who has not had the fastball velocity or mechanical consistency to compete against MLB lineups.

Where the Yankees will go with their fifth starter role from here is unclear; while the team does have an off-day that could permit them to skip that spot in the rotation, they’ll need a spot start somewhere before Carlos Rodon returns.

Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Ryan Weathers is close to exceeding his 2025 innings pitched mark, which could make the Yankees a bit weary about overextending their rotation this early into the season.

If they choose to add a fifth starter and not skip their turn in the rotation they could use Paul Blackburn or Ryan Yarbrough and call up a reliever from Triple-A.

They could also promote Elmer Rodriguez, who is already on the 40-man roster, or choose to add Carlos Lagrange since they currently have an open spot on their 40-man roster.

The Yankees will have to make this decision in the coming days, but they may just promote a reliever for tomorrow’s game against the Rangers and officially decide on the fifth starter when they return to the Bronx this weekend.