The New York Yankees are recalling outfielder Jasson Dominguez from Triple-A, who has returned to the team after not making the squad out of camp to start the season.

It will likely be the result of an IL stint for Giancarlo Stanton, who exited Friday’s game with a lower leg injury against the Astros, with a decision yet to be formally made by the team.

News of a promotion for Dominguez have been first reported by Francys Romero, and while it is an inference for now, one could logically assume that Stanton’s IL stint will serve as the corresponding move.

With the Yankees scheduled to begin a three-game series in Texas tomorrow against the Rangers, they’re aiming to add some more left-handed pop with three-straight RHP scheduled to face the Bronx Bombers.

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Jasson Dominguez Gets His Chance, Yankees Will Be Without Giancarlo Stanton

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

It has not been the start that Giancarlo Stanton was looking for in 2026, as he was hitting .256 with a .724 OPS before leaving Friday’s game with a lower body injury.

His injury makes way for Jasson Dominguez, who is being promoted to fill-in for the now injured DH as the switch-hitting outfielder is riding some momentum from Triple-A.

Before the doubleheader today where he’s collecting multiple hits against LHP, the former top prospect had a 135 wRC+ with a .306 AVG in 22 games.

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Jasson Dominguez has shown off some impressive offensive abilities by having excellent quality of contact numbers while remaining patient at the plate.

He’s also shown off some more prevalance from the right-handed side of the plate, hitting lefties effectively and contributing to the RailRiders’ lineup despite the platoon issues in previous seasons.

This is the golden opportunity that Dominguez has been looking for, and it’s finally here for him to try and earn a more permanent role on this roster.