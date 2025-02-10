Yankees have 2 prospects taking reps at third base ahead of position battle

Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees‘ infield puzzle remains unsolved, and spring training will serve as the battleground for a heated competition at third base.

While DJ LeMahieu and Oswaldo Cabrera are expected to be in the mix, the team is also giving two younger players, Oswald Peraza and Jorbit Vivas, a shot to make an impression. Both prospects were seen taking reps at third on Monday, signaling that the Yankees are serious about exploring every option before locking in a starter.

Jorbit Vivas: A Left-Handed Wild Card

Vivas, 23, comes into camp with an outside shot at the job but an intriguing skill set. Last spring, he put together a solid offensive performance, hitting .217/.419/.478 with two homers, four RBIs, and a 149 wRC+ over 15 games. His plate discipline was solid, but it was a small and flashy sample size.

Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

However, the 2024 season wasn’t as kind to him at Triple-A, where he hit .225/.347/.366 over 93 games with nine home runs and 45 RBIs. His 92 wRC+ suggests he was slightly below average at the plate, but his on-base skills remain valuable. The Yankees see potential in his left-handed bat, and while he’s better suited for second base, they’re giving him a shot at third.

General manager Brian Cashman recently mentioned Vivas as a legitimate candidate for the position, indicating that the team wants to see what he can do against high-level competition this spring.

Oswald Peraza: His Last Chance to Prove Himself

For Peraza, this battle might be his final opportunity to earn a meaningful role with the Yankees. Once considered the team’s shortstop of the future, Peraza has struggled to gain traction. Injuries and inconsistent offense have left him fighting for a spot, and with no minor league options left, it’s do-or-die time.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

His 2024 season was another reminder of his offensive limitations. He slashed .191/.267/.272 over 52 MLB games, hitting just one home run with 10 RBIs. His 58 wRC+ was well below average, making it tough to justify giving him an everyday role. However, his defensive abilities remain his calling card, and if he can find any consistency at the plate, his glove alone could make him a valuable asset.

Oswaldo Cabrera Still the Favorite, But the Door Is Open

Right now, Cabrera likely has the inside track to the starting job. His versatility and switch-hitting ability give him an edge, and while he hasn’t shown high-end offensive production, he’s at least a known quantity.

That being said, spring training can change everything. If Peraza finally puts things together or if Vivas’ bat shows more life than it did in Triple-A, the Yankees may find themselves with a difficult decision. With no clear frontrunner, the hot corner remains one of the most compelling storylines to watch as camp unfolds.