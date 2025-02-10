Yankees’ former top prospect has one final chance to steal starting infield job

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Oswald Peraza is running out of time. Once regarded as one of the Yankees’ most promising infield prospects, he now finds himself at a career crossroads heading into the 2025 season.

With no minor league options left, Peraza must win a roster spot out of spring training or risk being placed on waivers, where another team could scoop him up without hesitation. If he doesn’t seize this opportunity, his time in the Bronx could be coming to an unceremonious end.

The Uphill Battle at Third Base

The Yankees have left the door open for Peraza to compete for the starting third base job, but he’s facing stiff competition from DJ LeMahieu and Oswaldo Cabrera. While LeMahieu’s offensive production has dipped over the past two seasons, he still provides Gold Glove-caliber defense and veteran experience.

Cabrera, on the other hand, offers switch-hitting versatility and has at least shown flashes of offensive competence. Peraza, meanwhile, has yet to establish himself as a viable major-league hitter.

In 2024, Peraza played four games with the Yankees but was demoted rather quickly. In his MLB career, he’s played 74 games, slashing .216/.297/.315 with four homers and 17 RBIs. He struck out 23.9% of the time and posted an 7.7% walk rate. His glove remains his strongest asset, but in today’s game, even elite defense can’t save a player who consistently struggles at the plate.

Defensive Strength, Offensive Questions

There’s no doubt Peraza has the defensive chops to be an everyday major league infielder. He has smooth hands, quick reflexes, and a strong arm—qualities that made him a top prospect in the Yankees’ system just a few years ago. The problem is that his bat has never caught up. He lost the shortstop battle to Anthony Volpe in 2023 without much of a fight, and his offensive development has stalled due to injuries and inconsistency.

If Peraza had minor league options left, the Yankees could afford to give him more time to refine his approach at the plate. But with no safety net remaining, the front office has a difficult decision ahead. They either commit to giving him a legitimate shot in spring training, or they risk losing him for nothing. Given his defensive value, there’s little doubt another team would claim him off waivers and try to unlock his offensive potential.

A Make-or-Break Spring

Peraza’s best—and perhaps only—chance to stick with the Yankees is to come into camp with an improved offensive approach. He needs to show better plate discipline, make more consistent contact, and prove that he can be more than just a defensive specialist. If he can outperform LeMahieu and Cabrera in spring training, the Yankees may be forced to give him an extended look.

But if he struggles, the writing is already on the wall. The Yankees have prioritized proven hitters this offseason, and they’re not in a position to carry an all-glove, no-bat infielder on the active roster. For Peraza, this is his final opportunity to carve out a role in New York—because if he doesn’t, someone else will gladly give him that chance.